Weeks after reports of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce broke, another marriage in the extended Affleck brood is making headlines. Yes, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck is married to Zac Affleck, who is Ben’s second cousin.

“I’m definitely the first Jen Affleck,” she says on the new Hulu series, which premiered Sept. 6. She’s danced to “Jenny from the Block” on TikTok, and playfully suggested on the show that maybe she could convert her cousins-in-law to the Mormon Church.

Of course, Bennifer 2.0 has parted ways, and Jen and Zac went through their own challenges on Secret Lives.

Jen & Zac’s MomTok Drama

Throughout the show, Jen was open about how her husband disapproved of #MomTok activities, with tension coming to a head after she attended a Chippendales revue in Las Vegas.

“It’s so upsetting that he doesn’t believe me, or trust me,” she said. “I would never do anything to jeopardize our marriage, and it makes me sad that he doesn’t feel that way.”

She then shared a text from Zac that read, “I’m done, Jen. Not interested in talking. I can’t do this anymore with you.”

While the pair ultimately seemed to patch things up, the final moments of Secret Lives Season 1 delivered a surprising revelation: Jen would be leaving the group altogether.

Disney/Fred Hayes

Secret Lives then showed the couple visiting New York, where Zac got into medical school. She had reservations about him taking on med school right away, and was worried about how it could impact their marriage. The mom of two also felt like she’d miss the community back at home — though Zac said, “They’re not that significant.”

But did Zac and Jen really move to New York, or was Jen’s departure from Utah and #MomTok a reality tease?

Jenn Is Still Close With The Group

Over on TikTok, Jenn seems to still be part of the crew, from making videos at friend and castmate Jessi Ngatikaura’s salon to tagging posts with #MomTok. In August, she made a video about moving.

“Can you guess where we’re headed???” she captioned the post. She hasn’t yet shared where the family’s new home is located but did open up to People about how medical school — wherever that ends up being — will impact their dynamic as a couple. Jen being the family’s breadwinner was an apparent sore spot.

“We’re all equal and provide different things at different times,” she said. “I’ll be providing now, and maybe he’ll provide once he’s done with medical school and roles are switched.”