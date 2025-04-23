Ever since Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered in September, the cast’s lives haven’t been the same. That’s only about to intensify with Season 2 coming in May. However, one thing that remains consistent for the MomTok stars is their beauty routines.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, and Layla Taylor have yet to utilize glam squads and other perks that many reality stars use, meaning they still rely on their tried-and-true beauty routines and makeup products.

This is why the trio has become the new faces of MCoBeauty, after discovering the brand’s budget-friendly takes on their favorite high-end beauty products. The items, which they lovingly call “dupés,” are available at Target and Kroger stores. “Growing up, luxury brands were always out of my reach,” Jen tells Bustle. “I’m constantly searching for affordable options that still offer that elegant feel.”

Speaking at MCoBeauty’s National Dupe Day event in Salt Lake City, Taylor, Jen, and Layla give Bustle the lowdown on their beauty routines and go-to MCoBeauty products.

Jen Affleck’s Go-Tos

Disney/Pamela Littky

Jen can’t do her makeup without using blush. She even has a controversial take, saying you can never apply too much to your face. “You need color? Blush. You want to look happier? Blush,” she argues. “Sometimes it can be a little bit too much for people. For me, I'm like, you never have too much blush.”

This is why MCoBeauty’s Highlight and Glow Beauty Wand has become her “go-to product” lately. “If you know me, you know I can't live without my blush and highlighter,” she says. “It combines the best of both in one, giving you stunning, glowing skin in seconds.”

Taylor’s Routine

Unlike many reality stars, Taylor refuses to rely on makeup artists for filming or press appearances. “Having [makeup] done is scary for me, because I know my face best,” Taylor says. “I want to stay far away from anyone touching my face.”

Disney/Pamela Littky

She also won’t indulge in high-end beauty projects just yet, which is why she says MCoBeauty’s “dupés” have been “an absolute lifesaver” in her makeup routine. “Their primer is my new obsession,” she says. “It makes my skin look so smooth and flawless.”

Sunscreen has also become an essential component of her day-to-day routine. “I typically put it all over my body, and then you can put on a little leftover on your face, so it gives you this glow,” she says. “That's a little secret that I don't think most people know or do.”

Layla’s Tricks

Disney/Pamela Littky

Layla uses MCoBeauty blush and foundation for underpainting, a hack she learned about on TikTok. “You put the contour and the blush on super heavy and then you put foundation on top of it,” she says. “It gives it just a luminous, almost natural effect, which I think is really pretty.”

This is why MCoBeauty’s Miracle Flawless Setting Spray has become a “non-negotiable” in her routine. “It helps my makeup stay glowing and flawless with my busy life of motherhood and being a TV star,” she says.