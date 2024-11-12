Selena Gomez is not just a Friends fan — she can fill in for one cast member if needed. The actor showed off her impression of Janice, Chandler Bing’s infamous on-and-off girlfriend on Friends, during the Nov. 12 episode of LADbible’s Agree or Disagree.

Playing the game with her Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldaña, the two were asked if they thought Janice was “not as annoying” as other fans thought. While they both agreed, Saldaña briefly forgot who Janice was, allowing Gomez to show off her impression skills. She said Janice’s famous slogan “Oh. My. God!” in her exact voice, then mimicked her laugh before praising the character.

“I thought she was the exact sprinkle you want on a comedy show,” she said, which her co-star agreed with. “I’m pretty sure everyone has an aunt or cousin that is like Janice. I know I do, and I just find them really charming,” Saldaña added. “Annoying but charming.”

Gomez and Saldaña also settled the “Were Ross and Rachel on a break?” debate. “I do have to confess that when Ross and Rachel broke up, I was a little annoyed by him,” Saldaña said.

“Do you agree that they were on a break? Because I thought he was wrong,” Gomez admitted, to which Saldaña agreed and declared, “Ross was wrong.”

Selena’s Friends Fandom

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Gomez is a longtime Friends fan, but her love of the sitcom wasn’t always known. While speaking to her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise on their Wizards rewatch podcast, she recalled having to hide her love of Friends and how much the show inspired her comedic timing while on set without getting into too much detail.

"I think it was because I wasn't really... actually, I do know why,” she teased. “It triggered certain people. I just had to be annoyingly shy about it.” Now, she’s proud to profess her fandom. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of them, and I freak out to this day,” she said.

Gomez has even become friendly with Friends star Jennifer Aniston. In 2020, when Aniston was a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gomez admitted that she watched Friends “on Channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom” and even “cried when the whole season was over.” She told Aniston that her character Rachel Green “was my life.”

"Selena, you’ve always been so sweet,” Aniston told her. “You really are a genuine fan, and it's amazing.”