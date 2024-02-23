Selena Gomez is opening up about her love life with Benny Blanco.

The singer and actor got candid about her relationship during a Feb. 22 appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. Speaking to host Zane Lowe, Gomez said dating record producer Blanco has been “really lovely.”

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she began. “I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

Gomez went public with her and Blanco’s relationship in Dec. 2023 after confirming rumors that she is dating the producer on Instagram — and had been for six months. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the singer wrote at the time.

Gomez and Blanco had previously collaborated on the 2019 song, “I Can’t Get Enough.” During her recent Apple Music 1 interview, the Wizards of Waverly Place star confessed that she prefers working with people she’s familiar with.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life,” she continued. “But I it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people that can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”

Gomez & Blanco’s First Valentine’s

Gomez’s interview, where she also promoted her new single “Love On,” comes after she and Blanco celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. “I love you,” the singer captioned a selfie of the couple on Instagram.

While the pair don’t shy away from sharing their love life online, Gomez has previously responded to negative fan comments about their relationship.

“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” she replied to one fan. In another response, she said “he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”