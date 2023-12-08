Selena Gomez Just Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has apparently found the “Boyfriend” she was looking for. On Dec. 8, the singer surprised fans by confirming rumors that she was dating producer Benny Blanco, and even hard-launching their relationship by sharing a photo of her diamond “B” ring on her Instagram Story.

Gomez first hinted at her romance on Dec. 4, when Instagram account Popfactions posted that she had “seemingly confirmed she was in a relationship.” “Facts,” she commented. Four days later, a Brazilian fan account shared rumors that she was dating Blanco, which she confirmed by replying, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

For additional confirmation, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her cuddling up to Blanco, with only his wrist and bottom half of his face visible.

Selena Gomez cuddling up to Benny Blanco. Instagram / Selena Gomez

Gomez Defends Her New Beau

However, some fans seem to have taken issue with Gomez’s new beau, leading her to defend their relationship in further Instagram comments. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” Gomez replied to one fan. In another response, she said “he’s still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”

In another comment thread, she wrote, “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t, feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.” All of the fans have appeared to have deleted their original comments.

After replying to those fans, Gomez shared a photo of her new ring, which included a studded “B” initial and a separate diamond on opposite ends.

Selena Gomez’s diamond “B” ring. Instagram / Selena Gomez

Gomez’s History With Blanco

While it’s not known how long the couple has been dating, Gomez stated that she didn’t have a boyfriend in a September TikTok video and proclaimed her single status with her most recent song “Single Soon” in August, meaning their relationship must be relatively new.

However, she does have some history with Blanco. Ironically, he co-produced “Single Soon,” and also attended her 31st birthday party in July. But over four years prior, she featured on Blanco’s song “I Can’t Get Enough,” meaning they’ve had years of friendship before getting romantic.