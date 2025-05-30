Miley Cyrus is in love — and she went through hell and back to get there. On May 30, the singer released her long-awaited new album Something Beautiful, which concludes on a romantic note with “Give Me Love,” a delicate yet moving ballad.

“Give Me Love” might be Cyrus’ most poetic song to date, outlining her vision of utopia over intricate guitar and sweeping orchestral arrangements. “I imagine a place at the dawn of creation, a cityscape we paint in the dark,” she opens the song. However, her heaven quickly turns into something else. “There's a tower that's made of risqué, rude temptation,” she sings. “Behind the curtain, terror awaits.”

But while getting swallowed by a dystopian nightmare, love still prevails for Cyrus in the end. “I’m eaten alive by the mouth of a monster, while fearlessly calling out your name,” she concludes the song, metaphorically reaching out to her lover.

The last line in particular might be a reference to her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, whom she’s been dating for over three years and worked with on “Handstand” from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. The musician is credited as a co-writer and producer on several songs from Something Beautiful, including the title track, “Walk of Fame,” and “End of the World.”

Morando even appears in Cyrus’ accompanying film for Something Beautiful, playing the drums as she performs “End of the World.” And according to fans who attended an advance screening of the film, he just might have a larger role to come, specifically in the video for “Give Me Love.”

Miley Cyrus’ “Give Me Love” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Cyrus’ romantic ballad below.

I imagine a place at the dawn of creation

A cityscape we paint in the dark

There's a castle between this obscene blue horizon

Where golden apples hang in the trees and a bare lady sings

Behind the curtain, heaven awaits

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Oh, and somеwhere between thе old St. John Cathedral

A fountain fathers swans from the lake

There's a tower that's made of risqué, rude temptation

My lovers lay with boundaries erased once you get past the gray

Behind the curtain, terror awaits

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, ah

Ah, ah

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

Ah, give me love, give me love, give me love

So I'll say my goodbyes to the earthly delights

While my perfect eden goes down in flames

I’m eaten alive by the mouth of a monster

While fearlessly calling out your name