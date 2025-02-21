Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams' New Song Is All About Yearning

Selena Gomez’s upcoming project with her fiancé Benny Blanco isn’t a lovers-only affair. The couple teams up with Gracie Abrams on “Call Me When You Break Up,” the latest single from the forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First. But as the song title may suggest, this isn’t another “The Boy Is Mine” situation.

“Call Me When You Break Up” sees Gomez and Abrams reflect on former lovers who have moved on to new relationships, over strumming guitars and a peppy drumbeat. However, the duo yearns for the past in completely different ways.

Gomez gets seductive, recalling the sweetest moments with their ex and sharing her hopes for the future. “Maybe for a time I could have the space they take up, and make you forget what their name was,” she sings.

But when Abrams comes in for the second verse, she lays it all on the table. “Tried every obvious replacement, in bars, in strangers’ beds until my faith was in the basement,” she sings, showing how the breakup affected her.

Gomez teased the collab at a fan event in London before its Feb. 21 release, which Abrams celebrated on Instagram. “Thank you for letting me in on your magic,” she wrote to Gomez and Blanco, sharing a photo of the trio. “It is the sweetest.”

In the comments, Gomez wrote that she “can’t wait to hang out again” soon. Maybe their mutual friend Taylor Swift will be involved next time.

“Call Me When You Break Up” Lyrics

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Read the full lyrics to “Call Me When You Break Up” below.

Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system

**** is not available

At the tone, please record your message

[Selena Gomez]

Call me when you break up

I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up

I miss the way we'd stay up

We'd talk about forever when I'm takin' off my makeup

Call me when you break up

And maybe for a time I could have the space they take up

And make you forget what their name was

And whеn you're feelin' down, I can show you what you're made of

Call mе when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)

Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it (And maybe you could)

[Gracie Abrams]

Call me when you break up

I'm battlin' the lack of us, I've looked for medication

Tried every obvious replacement

In bars, in strangers' beds until my faith was in the basement

Won't you call me when you break up?

I feel so outta luck, I'm skipping cracks along the pavement

Look, I'm emotionally bankrupt

We're so meant for each other, I mean, God, when will you wake up, wake up?

[Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams]

Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)

Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it

I'll make it worth it (And maybe you—)Oh, you picked up, um

Call me when you break up

Unless you found the person that you want a new name from

I'd like to be there when that day comes

You know I'm always here, so don't ever be a stranger