Music
Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams' New Song Is All About Yearning
In “Call Me When You Break Up,” the duo reflects on past relationships in different ways.
Selena Gomez’s upcoming project with her fiancé Benny Blanco isn’t a lovers-only affair. The couple teams up with Gracie Abrams on “Call Me When You Break Up,” the latest single from the forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First. But as the song title may suggest, this isn’t another “The Boy Is Mine” situation.
“Call Me When You Break Up” sees Gomez and Abrams reflect on former lovers who have moved on to new relationships, over strumming guitars and a peppy drumbeat. However, the duo yearns for the past in completely different ways.
Gomez gets seductive, recalling the sweetest moments with their ex and sharing her hopes for the future. “Maybe for a time I could have the space they take up, and make you forget what their name was,” she sings.
But when Abrams comes in for the second verse, she lays it all on the table. “Tried every obvious replacement, in bars, in strangers’ beds until my faith was in the basement,” she sings, showing how the breakup affected her.
Gomez teased the collab at a fan event in London before its Feb. 21 release, which Abrams celebrated on Instagram. “Thank you for letting me in on your magic,” she wrote to Gomez and Blanco, sharing a photo of the trio. “It is the sweetest.”
In the comments, Gomez wrote that she “can’t wait to hang out again” soon. Maybe their mutual friend Taylor Swift will be involved next time.
“Call Me When You Break Up” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to “Call Me When You Break Up” below.
Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system
**** is not available
At the tone, please record your message
[Selena Gomez]
Call me when you break up
I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up
I miss the way we'd stay up
We'd talk about forever when I'm takin' off my makeup
Call me when you break up
And maybe for a time I could have the space they take up
And make you forget what their name was
And whеn you're feelin' down, I can show you what you're made of
Call mе when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)
Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it (And maybe you could)
[Gracie Abrams]
Call me when you break up
I'm battlin' the lack of us, I've looked for medication
Tried every obvious replacement
In bars, in strangers' beds until my faith was in the basement
Won't you call me when you break up?
I feel so outta luck, I'm skipping cracks along the pavement
Look, I'm emotionally bankrupt
We're so meant for each other, I mean, God, when will you wake up, wake up?
[Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams]
Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)
Call me when you break up (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah, ah)
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it, I'll make it worth it
I'll make it worth it (And maybe you—)Oh, you picked up, um
Call me when you break up
Unless you found the person that you want a new name from
I'd like to be there when that day comes
You know I'm always here, so don't ever be a stranger