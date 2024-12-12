Selena Gomez is now a bride-to-be. In the late hours of Dec. 11, the actor surprised fans by announcing that she’s engaged to Benny Blanco after over a year of dating. “Forever begins now..,” she captioned her Instagram announcement post.

Gomez shared a slideshow from the proposal on Instagram, beginning with a close-up of her huge diamond engagement ring. The next photo revealed that Blanco proposed during the most romantic date of all: a Taco Bell picnic. She also shared a selfie showing off the ring and an adorable photo of Blanco cuddling her as she flashed her bling again.

On her Instagram Story, Gomez couldn’t resist one more selfie with the ring in full view before posting a video of one of her friends reacting to the engagement over FaceTime. “I said yes to this!” Gomez said, holding up her ring, which was met with an immediate scream. “Oh my god, it’s so beautiful!” her friend replied.

Naturally, Blanco couldn’t help but share his excitement on social media, commenting on his new fiancée’s Instagram post. “Hey wait… that’s my wife,” he wrote.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Gomez and Blanco’s engagement comes a year after they became Instagram official when she shared a photo of them kissing. However, in a separate comment, Gomez revealed to fans that she and Blanco had secretly been dating for six months. They became friends after working together on her track “Single Soon” and his “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019.

Taylor Swift & More Celebs React

It didn’t take long for Gomez’s peers and loved ones to congratulate her on the engagement. Her close friend Taylor Swift was one of the first to like her post — then volunteer herself for an important position in the wedding party. “Yes I will be the flower girl,” she commented.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston, Gomez’s first comedy inspiration who has since become a friend, shared her excitement in the comments. “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” she wrote. Gwyneth Paltrow simply yelled, “SELENAAAAAAA.” Lily Collins also gave a sweet message to the couple. “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!!” she wrote. “Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”

Gomez’s “Taki Taki” collaborator Cardi B was stunned, writing “Waiiiitttt hold on” with a slew of emojis. Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsey, who Gomez cooked with on her series Selena + Chef, left a perfectly deadpan comment. “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking,” he said.