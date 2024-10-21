Steve Martin is tired of being a third wheel. On Oct. 20, the actor playfully reacted to dating rumors between his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a Glamour article, which featured a 2023 photo of Streep, Short, and himself. But instead of leaving it intact, Martin placed a big red crossed-out circle across his face.

He shared the post without a caption, causing some confusion among his followers. (“Did he just hard launch the relationship?” one fan asked in the comments section.)

Martin’s post came a few days after Streep and Short, who play love interests on Only Murders, re-ignited dating rumors. On Oct. 16, they were spotted heading out to dinner at the Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi — with Streep in the drivers’ seat of the car. Fans online absolutely loved it.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

But Are They Actually Dating?

Streep and Short first sparked dating rumors in January at the 2024 Golden Globes, where they shared playful banter and their Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez gossiped with Taylor Swift about two of her friends “who hooked up.” They were then holding hands at the Only Murders Season 4 premiere in August, and cozying up at the Emmys the next month.

But despite many sightings and much speculation, Streep and Short have not confirmed a romance. In fact, Short stated that they were “not a couple” and “just very good friends” on Bill Maher’s podcast back in January. “It’s been a friendship that always grows, if you work with someone and love that person,” he told Extra in August.

However, Short has admitted to being nervous about working with Streep, as one would be. “I’ve known Meryl a little bit through the years,” he said at a “For Your Consideration” event in December. “But on the first day of shooting, I was a little unusually nervous for me, because I was thinking, ‘I’m doing a two-person scene with Meryl Streep.’”