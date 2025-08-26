Selena Gomez is going to be a bride soon — and of course, she’s celebrating in style. Over the weekend, the actor jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with some family and friends for what appeared to be her bachelorette party, ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco.

As seen in photographs obtained by People, Gomez was joined by her cousin Priscilla Marie, and friends Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, and Raquelle Stevens, the latter of whom fans may recognize from Gomez’s cooking show, Selena + Chef, and documentary, My Mind & Me. Gomez’s famous BFFs, including Taylor Swift, were not in attendance.

The group was spotted sailing on a luxury yacht, dancing, and posing for selfies. In one photo, Gomez lounged on the side of the boat, soaking in some rays. Later that day, they walked around the city, with the bride-to-be covering her swimsuit with a pair of white lounge pants.

What About Benny?

While Gomez was celebrating in Mexico, Blanco appeared to be having his bachelor party. Over the weekend, the musician headed to Las Vegas and shared photos from his trip on his Instagram Stories.

According to DeuxMoi, Blanco headed to Vegas with 25 friends. In one snapshot, he chilled out in a luxe robe at a Vegas spa, calling it “the most healing place on earth.” Later that day, he sat at the head of a dining table filled with a breakfast spread and bagels from Sadelle’s, tagging the Resorts World hotel. “I’ll never forget this weekend,” he wrote.

Selena & Benny’s Wedding

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after over a year of dating, with Blanco setting up a romantic Taco Bell picnic to pop the question. She announced their engagement by sharing photos from the proposal on Instagram, writing, “Forever begins now.” While Swift wasn’t at the rumored bachelorette party, she had a different role in mind. “Yes I will be the flower girl,” she commented.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While Gomez and Blanco have become increasingly open about their relationship, especially with the release of their first joint album, I Said I Loved You First, the two are keeping quiet on wedding details. “We’re both working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it, but we’re so excited,” Blanco said on the Therapuss podcast in July 2025.