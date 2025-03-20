Fans should’ve predicted Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story — but even the stars didn’t see it themselves. The two go all the way back to 2015, when the singer first worked with the producer on hits “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” from her 2015 album Revival. Their professional relationship only grew from there, blossoming into a casual friendship.

However, it took another four years after Gomez and Blanco’s 2019 collaboration, “I Can’t Get Enough,” for them to realize there was a spark. Cue one year of properly dating, and the couple is now engaged and set to release their first collaborative album, I Said I Loved You First, on March 21.

Revisit their full relationship timeline below.

March 2019: Selena & Benny’s First Collab

The two released their first true collaboration, “I Can’t Get Enough” alongside J Balvin and Tainy, just after Valentine’s Day in 2019, when they were just friends. Blanco dressed up in a teddy bear costume and danced with Gomez in the music video. That’s all.

August 2023: Selena Says She’s “Single Soon”

Four years later, the two reunited when Blanco co-produced Gomez’s 2023 breakup anthem “Single Soon,” where she proudly declares her solo relationship status. Despite what she was preaching on the track, she was already secretly dating Blanco at the time, as she would later confirm that December.

October 2023: Benny Sneakily Supports Selena

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanco sneakily supported Gomez by attending her makeup line Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund benefit. However, he pretended to ride solo, not posing with Gomez on the red carpet or inside the event.

November 2023: Dating Rumors Begin

Like many modern-day relationships, Gomez sparked dating rumors on Instagram after liking and commenting on Blanco’s post about him releasing his first cookbook. She also shared his news on her Instagram Story, calling him “one of my faves.”

Later that month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Gomez was still dating around and happy to be single. “Selena is casually dating and doing well,” a source told the outlet. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries.”

December 2023: Selena Confirms The Romance

Gomez surprised fans by announcing her relationship with Blanco in an unexpected way: via Instagram comments. After a fan account posted about the dating rumors, Gomez confirmed it by replying, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” In a separate comment about fan backlash to their relationship, she stated that “it's been 6 months” since they started dating.

A week later, Gomez made it Instagram official by sharing a snapshot of her and Blanco kissing, as the last image of a slideshow that captured “[her] favorite moments” in New York.

January 2024: Their First Awards Season

A month after making their relationship official on Instagram, Gomez and Blanco took their relationship to awards season. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they made the 2024 Golden Globes a date night, as seen when she shared snapshots of the two kissing. “I won,” she cheekily captioned a separate Instagram Story image.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

The following week, the couple went to the Emmys together, where Blanco stayed behind on the red carpet and blew kisses to Gomez before he entered the venue.

February 2024: Their First Valentine’s Day

Before Valentine’s Day, Gomez shared a slideshow dedicated to Blanco, calling him “My bes fwend.” The next day, she commemorated their first V-Day by sharing another selfie of the two on her Instagram Story. “I love you,” she wrote.

Later that month, she made her first public comments about her relationship, making sure to keep a layer of privacy. “It’s just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. Overall, it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it.”

April 2024: Benny Gushes Over Selena

Blanco made his first comments about Gomez in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, stating that he only realized his feelings for her during a casual recording session.

“I was the last one to know,” he said. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

May 2024: The Couple Talks Children

In a May interview on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco agreed with the host’s prediction that he sees “marriage” in his and Gomez’s future. “You and me both … I gotta get my act together!” he joked, before opening up about his hopes to start a family. “That’s like my next goal on the box. I have a lot of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing — I love being around kids!”

When asked about his comments in an interview with TIME, Gomez joked that Blanco “can’t lie to save his life,” before stating that she also wanted to have children, with or without him. “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she said. “Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

July 2024: Benny Celebrates Selena’s B-Day

Blanco paid tribute to Gomez on Instagram for her 32nd birthday, sweetly nodding back to the first collaborative video they did together, years before they started dating. “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life,” he captioned the post, sharing a throwback photo of them cuddling on the set in 2019. “Happy bday bb ! i love u !”

Gomez appreciated the gesture, commenting back “I love you” with a teddy bear emoji.

December 2024: Selena & Benny Are Engaged

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Over a year and a half after they started dating, Blanco popped the question — with a Taco Bell picnic. The two announced their engagement on Dec. 11, with Gomez sharing a photo from said picnic and close-ups of her new bling.

January 2025: Awards Season Begins

Emilia Pérez received huge awards buzz, landing 13 nominations with Gomez receiving Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actress. She was all over awards season, and Blanco was there almost every step of the way.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They started at the 2025 Golden Globes, where Blanco skipped the red carpet again, but proudly supported and posed with his lady during the show.

February 2025: Their First Joint Album

While promoting Emilia Perez, Gomez said it’d be “very hard’ to return to the music world. Two days later, she announced a new album, I Said I Loved You First, her first collaborative effort with Blanco.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the couple said their album title was inspired by one of their conversations. “It just is actually what went down, and it describes us,” Gomez said. “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories... and I think it was just really cute. I think it was probably your idea. But, yeah, guilty as charged. I said ‘I love you’ first.”

March 2025: “Sunset Blvd” & The Oscars

On their last stop of awards season, Gomez and Blanco made their Oscars debut at the 2025 Academy Awards, walking the red carpet together before posing inside the ceremony.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to their new album, the couple released several singles, including “Sunset Blvd.” The track was inspired by the famous Los Angeles street where they had their first date — or at least that’s what Gomez thought.

“I remember us in real life, we were driving in a convertible,” Blanco said in a behind-the-scenes clip. “I felt like a teenager again, and our hair’s blowing in the wind. I made a playlist for the ride, and we were dancing and singing. I didn’t even know we were on a date. I thought we were just hanging out as friends.” Gomez then interjected, “I thought it was a date.”