Selena Gomez isn’t phased by younger girls staking their claim, but she does have a problem with the men throwing them in her face. In her new song “Younger and Hotter Than Me,” from I Said I Loved You First, her collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, the singer addresses ageism in the music world, a topic oft-explored by her BFF Taylor Swift.

Instead of going after the girls, she directs her insecurity towards an unnamed lover. On the simple piano-led ballad, Gomez is honest about how her ex makes her feel, going from his top priority to feeling inferior as he parades around with new women. “We’re not getting any younger, but your girlfriends seem to,” she bluntly sings on the chorus.

The couple made a music video for the track, subtly nodding to her youth. Gomez revisits her former Wizards of Waverly Place sets, including her character’s old high school, Tribeca Prep, and the iconic Russo family home covered in dusty rags as she journals and contemplates life. Blanco visits her to offer his support, showing her the path to move on.

YouTube / Selena Gomez

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Gomez said the song has “many different meanings,” all of which resonate with her. “It reflects kind of everything I’ve felt before, if that makes sense,” she said. “I’m so bad at parties. I’m socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person that’s usually alone, and I don’t feel like I always fit in. But I don’t mean that in a sad ‘oh my god, poor me’ way.”

Blanco spoke to the themes of ageism and relevancy in the track. “When you’re young and a star and thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people’s favorite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold,” he said. “You’re left in limbo where you’re gonna make it to this next chapter in your life or fade off into obscurity. It’s a lot of pressure that is put on people at such a young age.”

Selena’s “Younger & Hotter Than Me” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Gomez and Blanco’s song below.

Waited outside your apartment

You used to come down for me

I used to feel like an angel

Now I’m a dog on your leash

Begging for more

X on my hand drawn in Sharpie

Now I use my own ID

All of the girls at this party

Are younger and hotter than me

And I hate what I wore

But I hate myself more

For thinking you were different

Wish I never loved you

We’re not getting any younger

But your girlfriends seem to

Looking for something to tell you

Looking for reasons to speak

Pictures of you at the movies

Is she younger and hotter than me?

Is it all in my head?

Should have moved on instead

For thinking you were different

Wish I never loved you

We’re not getting any younger

But your girlfriends seem to

Someone else

Was I someone else?

There you were

Someone else

Someone else

Waited outside your apartment

You used to come down for me