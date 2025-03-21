Music
Selena Gomez’s "Younger & Hotter Than Me" Lyrics Are Searingly Honest
She gets raw on her new ballad with fiancé and collaborator Benny Blanco.
Selena Gomez isn’t phased by younger girls staking their claim, but she does have a problem with the men throwing them in her face. In her new song “Younger and Hotter Than Me,” from I Said I Loved You First, her collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, the singer addresses ageism in the music world, a topic oft-explored by her BFF Taylor Swift.
Instead of going after the girls, she directs her insecurity towards an unnamed lover. On the simple piano-led ballad, Gomez is honest about how her ex makes her feel, going from his top priority to feeling inferior as he parades around with new women. “We’re not getting any younger, but your girlfriends seem to,” she bluntly sings on the chorus.
The couple made a music video for the track, subtly nodding to her youth. Gomez revisits her former Wizards of Waverly Place sets, including her character’s old high school, Tribeca Prep, and the iconic Russo family home covered in dusty rags as she journals and contemplates life. Blanco visits her to offer his support, showing her the path to move on.
In a behind-the-scenes clip, Gomez said the song has “many different meanings,” all of which resonate with her. “It reflects kind of everything I’ve felt before, if that makes sense,” she said. “I’m so bad at parties. I’m socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person that’s usually alone, and I don’t feel like I always fit in. But I don’t mean that in a sad ‘oh my god, poor me’ way.”
Blanco spoke to the themes of ageism and relevancy in the track. “When you’re young and a star and thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people’s favorite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold,” he said. “You’re left in limbo where you’re gonna make it to this next chapter in your life or fade off into obscurity. It’s a lot of pressure that is put on people at such a young age.”
Selena’s “Younger & Hotter Than Me” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Gomez and Blanco’s song below.
Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me
I used to feel like an angel
Now I’m a dog on your leash
Begging for more
X on my hand drawn in Sharpie
Now I use my own ID
All of the girls at this party
Are younger and hotter than me
And I hate what I wore
But I hate myself more
For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We’re not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to
Looking for something to tell you
Looking for reasons to speak
Pictures of you at the movies
Is she younger and hotter than me?
Is it all in my head?
Should have moved on instead
For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We’re not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to
Someone else
Was I someone else?
There you were
Someone else
Someone else
Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me