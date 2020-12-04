Why Selena: The Series Part 2 Could Prove Controversial

In one of the most anticipated new Netflix series of 2020, the story of Mexican-American singing legend Selena Quintanilla is being told anew in Selena: The Series. The limited series is set to premiere its first six episodes on Dec. 4, but those episodes won't mark the end. The December installments only represent Part 1 of the series, with Selena: The Series Part 2 to follow in the future.

The first part of Selena: The Series will focus on Quintanilla's childhood and early career, showing the humble beginnings of the girl who would eventually become known as the "Queen of Tejano Music." The series was developed with input from Selena's family, and the late singer's sister and former drummer, Suzette Quintanilla, served as an executive producer.

With Part 1 covering the "young girl from Texas" portion of the story, as Netflix described, expect Part 2 to delve into the "most successful female Latin artist of all time" angle. Here's what else to expect from Selena: The Series Part 2.

Selena: The Series Part 2 Premiere Date

Unfortunately, the streaming service has not yet revealed when the second half of the series will premiere. But, since Netflix is clearly labeling this first batch of episodes as "Part 1," it's safe to assume Part 2 will arrive eventually. In other words, fans won't have to worry about the series being canceled.

Selena: The Series Part 2 Cast

The almost-entirely Latinx cast should remain largely the same for the second installment. Christian Serratos will obviously be back as Selena, as well as Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla (Selena's father), Seidy Lopez as Marcella Quintanilla (Selena's mother), Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla (Selena's brother), and Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla. With Part 2 shifting to later in Selena's life and career, fans should also expect an expanded role from Jesse Posey as Selena's husband, Chris Perez. It also seems extremely likely that the woman who murdered Selena, Yolanda Saldívar, will appear, though no casting confirmation has been made.

Selena: The Series Part 2 Potential Controversy

While many fans are surely excited about another retelling of Selena's story, some are criticizing the series for perpetuating the exploitation of a murder victim. In a critical piece about the series for Vice, Alex Zaragoza wrote:

"Selena's story is territory that has been thoroughly and properly covered, particularly in the 1997 film Selena starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. Unfortunately, Selena: The Series doesn't bring anything new to the table. It's also concerning that the story repeated to us most is that of a woman who was violently murdered. That's part of Selena's myth, but it inevitably fuels her exploitation."

With Selena's murder likely to figure into the second half of the series, don't be surprised to see more discussion surrounding the issue when it does finally premiere.