Selling Sunset’s New British Agent Has A *Very* Influential Husband

Prepare yourselves, as there’s a new face joining Selling Sunset — and we’re pleased to announced that she’s British. Luxury real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani is set to ruffle a few feathers at The Oppenheim Group. As we know from previous seasons, it’s not always easy for the new girl on the block, but Lazkani already has a connection on the inside. As it happens, her husband, Jeff, introduced her to her new boss, Jason Oppenheim. So, aside, from his penchant for helping his wife land incredible new gigs, what else do we know about Jeff? Find out, below.

How Did Chelsea And Jeff Meet?

Back in 2015, Chelsea was travelling in the USA for a break, but, after meeting Jeff, she decided to make her break a permanent move. Chelsea said on Instagram: "Almost two years ago, I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a short break. I stayed because I fell in love. It was the best decision I've ever made."

Chelsea and Jeff tied the knot back in 2017, and went on to have two children: Maddox Ali Lavon, 3, and Melia Man, 2. You can often spot their adorable brood on Chelsea’s regularly-updated Instagram profile.

And, the real estate agent credits Jeff for getting her ready for Selling Sunset. "I think having the support of my husband and my family really prepared me to take on this big role and this opportunity."

What does Chelsea Lazkani’s Husband Do?

Unlike Chelsea, Jeff isn’t in the real estate business. He’s actually a Managing Partner at Icon Media Direct. Where he, according to the company website, is “the lead strategic point person for many of Icon’s largest clients.” It’s said that he is “often asked to author articles or speak to groups about the future of direct response television and media.”

Informing the public about himself, Jeff says he’s can be found “chillin’ with his wife and dogs, reading the latest thriller, and listening to some tunes.” Oh, and he’s also a “a die-hard” Lakers fan. Good to know.

We can’t wait to learn more about the couple when Selling Sunset season 5 lands on Netflix on April 22.