Meet The New Realtor Joining Selling Sunset Season 5

Buckle up, Selling Sunset fans: the cast of the Netflix reality series will return with more drama when Season 5 premieres on April 22. The usual crew will be back, including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Portratz, Amanza Smith, and Heather Rae Young as well as Season 4 additions Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela. But yet another new agent will be joining the Oppenheim group too: luxury realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Here’s everything to know about her.

Chelsea Lazkani’s Real Estate Background

Laznaki is a British-Nigerian luxury realtor and a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland. According to People, she worked in the corporate world before obtaining her real estate license in 2017. She then worked for Rodeo Realty, an agency based in Los Angeles where Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg also previously worked. However, she took some time off to focus on raising her two children. Now, she’s ready to get back in the game.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Laznaki told People, noting that she was “very familiar with Oppenheim Group" and knew Jason Oppenheim through her husband, Jeff Lazkani. Though she had never met the rest of the Selling Sunset cast before joining the show, she said she was very inspired by them. "It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women. It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."

Laznaki’s Zillow page offers a little more insight into her background in real eestate. Her bio says she “was raised in a ‘real estate family” and channeled her “entrepreneurial spirit and passion” for the industry into becoming a realtor. She also “specializes in all aspects of the real estate business, whether it be educating first-time buyers on the lay of the land, to finding the most optimum plot of land for her developer clientele.”

Chelsea Lazkani’s Instagram Features Her Husband & Kids

As of publication, Lazkani has just shy of 18,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly features her husband and two children on her page, sharing poolside pictures of herself alone and with her kids. She’s also shared several shots of her and her husband cuddling on couches and at restaurants. And she’s clearly already used to the luxurious lifestyle embodied on Selling Sunset: there are several photos of her with her family on private jets and ski trips.

Chelsea Lazkani’s Selling Sunset Storyline

Laznaki hasn’t revealed much about what viewers can expect from her time on the show, but has spoken about how seriously she’s taking the opportunity as one of the few people of color in the show’s cast. “I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated," she said. “This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

There will, however, still be plenty of “juicy” drama. “[Season 5 is ] really electric," she teased. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."