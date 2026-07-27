Selling Sunset is selling drama once again. In a new interview with E!, published on July 26, Heather Rae El Moussa teased the upcoming 10th season of the Netflix series, which will see her return after three seasons alongside former Oppenheim Group agent Christine Quinn. And apparently, their reunion starts off rather strong.

Speaking at the KARMA Automotive Celebration in Los Angeles, Heather revealed that filming again has brought back some mixed emotions. “You’ll have to wait and see,” she said. “But I would say some fun, some bad.”

Her relationship with Christine, in particular, will be a major storyline, as Heather explained that the two “did not speak” after their initial departures from the show. “I don't want to reveal [more details], because there is something juicy that happens in the very beginning,” she said. “But we had not spoken for, I’d say, four years.”

Christine left Selling Sunset following its fifth season, and over a year later, Heather announced her own exit ahead of Season 7. After her departure, Heather switched to HGTV, starring in a new series with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack. And apparently, filming with her husband’s ex is a breeze compared to the drama that goes down on Selling Sunset.

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“I’ve been in my little cocoon down in Newport Beach and filming my other show, The Flip Off,” she said. “There’s some drama on that, but it's house drama. This is a whole other level again. Personally, I'm different. I'm in a really good place. I'm a very strong person right now.”

Heather and Christine are coming back to Selling Sunset after star Chrishell Stause revealed to Bustle that she was quitting the show after nine seasons. Shortly after their returns were confirmed, it was revealed that Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Sandra Vergara were all let go from the series, leaving Heather and Christine to film with Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, and potentially some new Oppenheim Group agents.

“If anyone saw season nine, you saw that it was a very heavy season,” Heather told E!. “It was really challenging for the girls to even be together in the same room, which is hard when you work together. It obviously wasn't my choice, and I'm friends with pretty much all the girls still. It was sad for me to see them go, but it's going to be really exciting for the fans.”