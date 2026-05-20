The Oppenheim Group is apparently getting a major overhaul, and I’m not sure how to feel about it. Back in April, Netflix announced that former Selling Sunset stars Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa would return for its landmark tenth season. But now, a new bombshell report indicates that over half of the cast has been let go, meaning the show is in for a major shake-up.

OG cast member Mary Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and newcomer Sandra Vergara (yes, the sister of Sofia) will allegedly not be returning to the series, as TMZ reported on May 19. According to the outlet, the women were informed in April that their contracts weren’t getting renewed for Season 10.

Later that day, cast member Alanna Gold took to Instagram to announce her departure from Selling Sunset, saying she decided to leave the show in February after a two-season run. “It’s been an amazing journey, and I’ve definitely grown a lot from the experience,” she said. “However, I just decided that it was time for me to focus on things that are taking priority in my life right now.”

None of the reportedly fired cast members has yet to speak out on the report. However, later that night, Lazkani shared an Instagram Story soundtracked to Sienna Spiro’s “You Stole The Show,” which may be deciphered as an indirect response. But frankly, I’m confused.

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 cast

In November, Chrishell Stause announced her exit from Selling Sunset to Bustle after the Season 9 reunion. This means that only Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith would be returning for Season 10, as sources told TMZ, joining Quinn and El Moussa. However, that’s apparently not the only major casting shake-up in the works.

A few hours later, TMZ reported that Selling the OC star Alex Hall is in active negotiations with Netflix and producers to join Sunset as a full-time cast member, switching to the Oppenheim Group’s main offices in Los Angeles. Sources told the outlet that “despite living in Orange County, she already works with a number of high-end L.A. clients,” making her a natural fit.

Hall has yet to respond to the speculation. However, after TMZ reported that Selling the OC wouldn’t film Season 5 this year as Netflix is prioritizing production on Sunset, Hall teased in an Instagram video that she’s not sad about it “because there’s some very exciting news coming up.”

Only someone with a new job lined up would be this happy about their show getting paused.