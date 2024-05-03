Spoilers for Selling the OC Season 3 ahead. After their hot tub makeout in the Selling the OC Season 2 finale, Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland attempted to take their friendship to the next level in Season 3. But after weeks of unclear communications and frustration, their relationship didn’t work out. However, it didn’t take long for Hall to move on.

During the new season, which dropped May 3 on Netflix, the real estate agent started dating a mysterious TikTok executive, who she said was a “Global Marketing Director.” In fact, when a planned trip to Nashville with Stanaland fell through, she flew off to Vegas with the TikTok guy instead.

However, he does not appear on the show, and his name is never revealed. Instead, Hall only describes him as “very successful” and “alpha.” Her castmate Alexandra Rose said that she noticed Hall tag her new man on Instagram, but these posts are no longer up on her main feed.

Naturally, her trip didn’t sit well with Stanaland, given how they were still grappling with their feelings for each other. “I know Hall was in Vegas with somebody else,” he said in a confessional. “She wants to have her cake and eat it too so, you know, don’t give me the third degree.”

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland on Selling the OC. Netflix

Hall later met TikTok guy in London, where he was planning to move for his job, and told Stanaland that she planned to visit him there again. “Honestly? He’s a catch,” she said. “On paper, I literally couldn’t create him if I wanted to. It’s perfect.” On the show, she was planning to live it up in Italy with him, but by the finale, her relationship status was unclear.

As she told Bustle in an exclusive interview, she and the TikTok guy are “no longer dating,” and she can’t reveal much more. “He’s a very private person,” she says. “He’s pursuing his career and dreams in London. As a working single mom, my priorities are here. So, unfortunately, that became unrealistic.”