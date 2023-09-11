If you can’t get enough Selling The OC drama, you probably marathoned the latest season soon after it premiered on Sept. 8 — and why wouldn’t you? Season 2 delivered budding relationships and new cast members entering the chat: all the makings of another chaotic chapter in Southern California real estate.

So, will there be a Selling The OC Season 3? Given the success of The Oppenheim Group’s flagship series, Selling Sunset (which has scored Emmy nominations three years in a row), it seems obvious that Netflix would want to generate the same level of buzz with its new spin-off. It’s no surprise that the streamer has renewed Selling The OC for a third season. That happened at the start of the year, actually: “Expect to see even more of what you already love about Selling The OC (from the real estate to the agents to the many unresolved issues) and get ready to go back to the beach!” executive producer Adam DiVello told Tudum in January.

Here’s everything to know about Selling The OC Season 3.

Selling The OC Season 3 Cast

In addition to twin bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, you can likely expect the whole Selling The OC squad to return for Season 3. That’s Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland — plus, newcomer Alexandra “Ali” Harper.

Selling The OC Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix hasn’t announced a specific release date for the return of Selling The OC. But we can estimate! For starters, the first two seasons dropped a year apart. This means you can tentatively mark your calendar for late summer or early fall 2024.

However, there’s reason to be hopeful for an even earlier return — and there’s precedent. Selling The OC’s big sister, Selling Sunset, aired its second and third seasons mere months apart. So it’s certainly possible that Selling The OC does something similar. Plus, in Netflix’s January renewal announcement, the streamer noted that the show “begins production for Seasons 2 and 3 this winter,” suggesting that filming for the next installment has already started. (To recap, the events of Season 2 run up to early spring.)

Fortunately, you don’t need to wait for Season 3 to find out the resolution to one of Season 2’s biggest cliffhangers: Tyler and Hall’s jacuzzi kiss. “We’re still navigating our friendship and just kind of taking it one day at a time,” Tyler tells Bustle, describing the scene as a “will-they-won’t-they moment that just had to end. It had to happen.”

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on Selling The OC Season 3 becomes available.