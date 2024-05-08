Selling the OC’s Austin Victoria has set the record straight on that threesome drama. In the Netflix reality show’s third season, which dropped on May 5, Austin came to blows with fellow castmate Sean Palmieri, who claimed that Austin and his wife, Lisa Victoria, propositioned him for a threesome.

On the show, Sean alleged that Austin had also sent suggestive text messages, which changed their relationship. “[Austin] has been very interesting toward me in the past,” he said in a confessional. “Saying, ‘You’re my favorite in the office.’ That could lead to hints. I choose to stay away from some of these situations.”

Sean later confronted Austin about the alleged threesome invite, which almost led to a physical brawl in the Oppenheim Group office courtyard.

On May 7, Austin took to Instagram to address Sean’s claims “in response to the repeated DMs and comments,” which he vehemently denies. “I’m a straight man,” he wrote in a caption. “I love my wife and we have never and will never ‘experiment.’

On Instagram, Austin also said he couldn’t “care less” what his co-star does in his personal life, adding, “Zero judgment here, do what makes YOU happy. If you are negative you will get blocked. I have no space in my life for negativity or your fantasies.”

Selling the OC’s Austin Victoria. Netflix

Explaining why Sean might’ve made up the threesome claims, Austin cited “screen time” as the primary reason. “In reality TV, if you are not featured, you are not paid,” he continued. “You can quite literally make anything up and it’s your word vs theirs. Scary Stuff.”

Austin also shared an apparent screenshot of his text message chain with Sean, that he claims to back up his side of the story. “We were friends for an entire year after this so-called ‘kinky proposal.’ I have the receipts!” he concluded the post.

Sean Quit Selling The OC

In November 2023, Sean announced that he was leaving the O Group, and would no longer be a cast member on Selling the OC after Season 3.

“After much consideration, I’ve decided to part ways with the Oppenheim Group,” he told People at the time. “I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and eager to embark on a journey that closely aligns with my professional aspirations and personal growth.”

Speaking recently to Us Weekly, Jason Oppenheim confirmed Sean walked away from the real estate agency, but said his drama with Austin may have played a role in his decision to quit. “I can’t imagine that it didn’t have something to do with it,” he said. “I think maybe this added to the frustration, but I don’t know.”