The world of Netflix’s Selling The OC may seem fun and glamorous — because, well, it is. As The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim told Bustle last year, group dinners, clubs, and afterparties are a regular occurrence. “I partied with the [OC] crew so many times, I can’t even tell you,” he said.

Of course, The O Group’s lively social scene doesn’t always mesh well with the cast’s personal lives. As Austin Victoria’s wife, Lisa Victoria, told him in Season 1, the late-night outings can be a lot. “I’m in bed at 4 a.m. calling you over and over to get the f*ck home,” she said, adding that she wants to feel like her husband’s equal. “And not feel like the nanny ... like I’m literally stuck in my house.”

Austin assured Lisa that things would change, though. “You have to grind at the beginning, and then once I make a name for myself it becomes a lot easier,” he said.

Only time (and more Selling The OC) will tell if things do, indeed, change for the married parents of two. In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Austin Victoria in time for Selling The OC Season 2.

Austin Victoria’s Job History

Austin got into real estate in 2017, per his LinkedIn, and he only joined The Oppenheim Group in 2021. However, he’s no stranger to the camera — having worked as a professional model for years, and signing with Wilhelmina in 2015. He’s still a model today, too.

Austin stumbled into the industry via a chance encounter, he shared with MMScene in 2016. “My mom and I were eating lunch in Beverly Hills for some reason,” Austin said. “Anyway, a scouter from Ford approached us and asked if I would swing by their office. Caught me off-guard but I ended up signing that day.”

It turned out to be a life-changing job. “I had such a different idea of how life would be and modeling really opened my eyes to all the opportunities life offers,” Austin said. “Now my goals and view on life has changed. I love to travel, meet new interesting people, and I have definitely grown to love the industry.” It seems Selling The OC is perfectly in line with that path, too.

Austin Victoria’s Wife

Selling The OC explores Austin and Lisa’s marriage — and the challenges that come with a high-profile job at The Oppenheim Group. But where did it all begin? Austin married the fashion designer in 2018.

A year later, they welcomed twins Lilah and Hazel — who now have their own Instagram and TikTok. Clearly, fashionable genes run in the family.

Austin Victoria’s Family

Speaking of! In addition to the twins he shares with Lisa, Austin’s family includes parents Tammy (with whom he shared that fateful lunch!) and Geno, owner of a roofing business in California’s San Gabriel Valley.

Austin Victoria’s Instagram

Austin’s Instagram, @austin_victoria, features a mix of home listings, modeling shoots, and outings with his wife and kids.

If you scroll way down, you can also find posts dating back to his early modeling days.

As he told MMScene in 2016, Austin’s go-to means of downtime back then was being outdoors — which he’s clearly still a fan of today.