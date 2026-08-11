The opinion that Hollywood makes too many sequels is an argument as old as time (or at least the early 2000s), and frankly, it’s wrong. As long as writers come up with the right plot and the original cast is willing to return, there will always be joy in seeing our favorite characters continue telling their stories.

That said, why are studios making movie sequels and rebooting TV shows without the OG stars?

On Aug. 10, it was announced that Bella Thorne would not only star in, but also write and direct a sequel to 2014’s provocative comedy Spring Breakers. Netflix is currently filming a 13 Going On 30 movie with an entirely new cast, while Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series has come under fire from some OG stars.

I’m all for embracing nostalgia, but no one asked for projects that only vaguely recall our beloved movies and TV shows.

Let’s be real: Spring Breakers is a divisive movie, only making waves because Disney Channel and Freeform alumni like Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, and Ashley Benson took on such rebellious roles after years of playing high schoolers. Thorne has already gone on a rebel streak, making headlines for her OnlyFans page.

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Netflix’s upcoming film 13 Going On 30 is also leaving fans confused. The initial press release called it a “reboot,” a term that’s typically used for TV show revivals. Is it a sequel? Is it a remake?

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman lead the new film, with a cast that also includes Jessica Alba, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Supriya Ganesh, and more. Original star Jennifer Garner is an executive producer and was seen filming something with her onscreen and real-life BFF Judy Greer. However, their roles have yet to be announced, which only makes this movie’s potential storyline more puzzling. And if Mark Ruffalo’s not involved, what’s the point?

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Wizards of Waverly Place stars are asking the same question about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which just ended its run. Gomez was an executive producer, but her character, Alex Russo, only made sporadic guest appearances, as the revival focused on her brother Justin's (David Henrie) family while he mentored a wizard-in-training.

Onscreen parents Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise guest-starred on Season 1, but DeLuise spoke out, saying the series would not be over “if the OG wizards were really there.” Jennifer Stone told US Weekly that Henrie declined to bring her back as Harper until the finale. And according to Jake T. Austin, the youngest Russo sibling, he was not asked to return for the first season, then declined Henrie’s offer for Season 2, writing on his Instagram Story that he felt burned by his initial snub.

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What’s more interesting is that Austin claims he had discussions with Disney in 2020 “for what I was told was essentially going to be a continuation of the original series,” which eventually evolved into Wizards Beyond. The show only lasted two seasons — half of the original’s run — before ending with a four-episode finale. Perhaps if Disney had gone ahead with plans involving the original cast, things would be different (a lesson they also should’ve learned for the Lizzie McGuire reboot).

Freakier Friday and The Devil Wears Prada 2, which both premiered over 20 years after their original films, have proven that sequels can be worthwhile no matter how much time has passed, garnering critical acclaim and strong box-office earnings. The magic of those films, however, was the original cast reuniting to continue their characters’ stories, not just recycling a similar plot with new faces and keeping the original name attached for nostalgia’s sake.

Also, keeping the original cast doesn’t mean you can’t make movies for new generations, as Disney has shown with Camp Rock 3, premiering on Aug. 13, and The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, which is currently filming in South Africa. Both films feature their OG stars, ushering in new talent that will keep their franchise’s spirits alive, meaning there’s no excuse not to bring back our faves.