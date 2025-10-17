In one of the most viral moments of Super Bowl LIX, Serena Williams crip-walked to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” Now, her dance moves have earned her another high-profile gig. The tennis legend gets to appear on Bridgerton, according to none other than executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

Serena’s Bridgerton Audition

When you’re known as the GOAT in your sport and a global icon, landing a TV role looks different than it does for the rest of us. Williams’ “audition” was really just a fun Instagram reel that she made with Rhimes. The Grey’s Anatomy creator wanted to do the Stephanie Mills challenge, and she convinced Williams to join her in dancing to “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”

“I told Serena she could be an extra in Bridgerton if she was my backup dancer,” Rhimes wrote over the video.

As the writer lip-synced with her 2015 book, Year of Yes, as a faux microphone, Williams gave a wholehearted effort in the background. “My girl @serenawilliams don’t play about @bridgertonnetflix !!” Rhimes wrote in her caption, before adding that it was “SO fun.”

Fans applauded Williams in the comments, including longtime Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. “She understands the assignment,” she wrote. The official Shondaland account added, “We MUST make haste…to casting!”

Friends And Fans

Both women appreciate each other’s work. While Williams is enthusiastic enough to dance for a guest spot on Rhimes’ show, Rhimes is hugely admiring of the retired tennis player. Speaking to Bustle earlier in October, she said she’s the biggest fan of the Williams sisters.

“What Venus and Serena have accomplished is amazing,” Rhimes said. “The people that they are and have continued to be, are really amazing and impressive.”

In fact, when it came time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Year of Yes, she got Williams to host her tour event in Philadelphia on Oct. 13. That’s where they filmed their dance video, and afterward, Rhimes posted photos on Instagram and shared how much fun she had.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better night,” she wrote. “Philly, you were incredible!! Thank you for showing up with so much love and energy.”

She also added a special shoutout to Williams: “And a HUGE thank you to the legend and icon @serenawilliams for sharing this moment with me, truly making it a night to remember (Serena is so funny, y’all!). I am forever grateful.”

Bridgerton Season 4 premieres in January, so assuming it all works out, Season 5 may be the soonest we can expect to see Williams join the ton.