The first two episodes of And Just Like That... Season 2 featured several nods to the original Sex and the City series and films, like when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) repurposed her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress (and bird veil) for the Met Gala. However, there’s one reference to the past the show should have skipped altogether — because it accidentally rewrites Sex and the City history.

So, what’s the mistake? It happens about 20 minutes into Episode 2, which dropped as part of the premiere on June 22. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is having dinner with Harry (Evan Handler) and Anthony (Mario Cantone), and she’s upset about Lily donating her nice clothes to The Real Deal, an online consignment shop.

“I want them to return this dress with an acknowledgement that what they did was wrong,” she says.

Harry isn’t so optimistic, though. “Good luck,” he says. “I’m still waiting for any acknowledgement from my mother, and she’s been dead 10 years.”

If it’s been a while since your last Sex and the City rewatch, you might not think twice about the joke. However, several fans took to Twitter to point out a continuity error: Harry’s mom died well over a decade ago! Back in Season 6 of the original series, Harry told Charlotte that he had to marry a Jewish woman — because he promised his mom before she died that he would. In fact, Charlotte was privately happy to hear Harry’s mom was no longer alive because it meant she wouldn’t need to navigate another challenging mother-in-law relationship after dealing with her ex, Trey, and his mom, Bunny.

The revised timeline, though, implies that Charlotte actually did get to know Harry’s mom.

Harry’s promise motivated Charlotte to convert to Judaism, and the rest is history: Charlotte and Harry married and became one of Sex and the City’s most beloved couples.

Even Candace Bushnell, the writer whose work inspired Sex and the City, has proclaimed her love for the divorce lawyer-turned-romantic interest. “When people ask me if I’m Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt,” she tweeted earlier this year.

Harry’s comment isn’t the first time And Just Like That... has been fuzzy with timelines, of course. In fact, the age of Miranda’s son, Brady, has caused some confusion among the fandom, too. By the time And Just Like That... started, he was stated to be 17 years old — though he should have actually been closer to 19 or 20, based on when he was born in the original series.