The friendship between Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha will always be Sex and the City’s most enduring love story. And in a new TikTok, Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte) paid homage to one of the show’s best ride-or-die moments.

On March 19, Davis posted a video set to the viral “Oh my God, my Shayla!” sound. ICYMI: The audio, which comes from an emotional Tyrese Gibson video, is frequently used to express wistful love for adorable things that make you cry, like your sleeping dog or a photo of your partner when they were little.

Davis, for her part, put forth quite a specific scenario in her video: “When someone steals the baby name you’ve had picked out since you were a child.”

She’s referring to the SATC Season 1 episode, “The Baby Shower.” In this 1998 entry, the girls head out of town to Connecticut for their friend Laney’s baby shower. As ever, Charlotte is the consummate guest — bringing along an overflowing Bellini baby basket — but she’s distraught when she finds out that Laney plans to name her child Shayla, if it’s a girl.

“It’s my name! My secret baby name that I made up when I was 11 years old for my daughter when I had her,” Charlotte protests.

It’s at this point that Samantha walks over. “What’s going on?” she asks her uncharacteristically angry friend.

“She stole my baby name,” Charlotte replies.

Without missing a beat, Samantha turns to Laney and says, “You bitch!” She then takes Charlotte in her arms and storms off.

Samantha’s Bestie Move

It’s not only one of the funniest scenes in Sex and the City, but a perfect distillation of who Samantha is as a friend. Even as someone who’s not personally baby-minded (“There are no frozen eggs in my freezer,” she says later in the episode), she stands up for Charlotte because she knows how much Shayla — and more broadly, the prospect of being a mom — means to her.

HBO

Now a mom to Lily and Rock, Charlotte probably isn’t too upset about the stolen name. “Maybe it was for the best...” Davis captioned her post.

Fans on TikTok were here for the witty homage, which amassed more than 300,000 likes in its first 14 hours. “This is the best use of this sound hands down,” one commenter declared, while another called it the “final boss” of Shayla memes.