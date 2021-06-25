Netflix’s sexiest dramedy is getting a second season. The streaming service announced on Sept. 27 that Sex/Life has been greenlit for Season 2, continuing Billie Connelly’s (Sarah Shahi) tangled love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and old flame Brad (Adam Demos). The show, which is based on BB Easton’s 2016 memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was streamed in 67 million households in the four weeks after its June 2021 debut.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true,” series creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL) said in a statement. “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Here’s what we know about Season 2 so far.

The Sex/Life Season 2 Premiere Date

An official premiere date has not yet been announced. Season 1 of Sex/Life began filming in March 2020, but had to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production resumed in August 2020 and ran through December, with the finished product hitting Netflix in June 2021. Based on that timeline, fans can likely expect Season 2 in mid to late 2022 (provided there aren’t any more delays).

The Sex/Life Season 2 Plot

Season 1 made a fairly obvious deviation from Easton’s memoir, pairing Billie with a single ex-lover instead of the four that she encounters in the book. “The setting and most of the players are new, as is the drama that ensues after her husband reads her journal,” creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnReal) told Bustle of the changes earlier this month. However, Rukeyser could explore the other former lovers from Easton’s book in Season 2.

The Sex/Life Season 2 Cast

In addition to Shahi as Billie, series regulars Mike Vogel (as Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) will all be back for Season 2, which will once again film in Toronto.

The Sex/Life Trailer

A Season 2 trailer has yet to be released, but this post will be updated as more details become available.