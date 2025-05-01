On Sex and the City, Samantha Jones frequently channeled her flirty, confident spirit through her delightfully daring wardrobe. But in real life, Kim Cattrall didn’t quite share her character’s sartorial sensibilities.

While speaking to Grazia, Cattrall revealed that she’s given many of Samantha’s pieces to charity, opting not to maintain a personal stash for herself. “I never really kept a lot of what Samantha wore, because it just wasn’t me,” she said. “I discovered early on that people got slightly confused or miffed, questioning why I didn’t embrace more of Samantha. There is a very clear line for me in my professional life.” Cattrall also described her parents as “hoarders,” and was wary of imitating their behavior.

Today, she has “no regrets” about using Samantha’s wardrobe to raise money for good causes. “It gave other people so much joy,” she said.

She’s Not Her Character

Of course, this isn’t the first time Cattrall has spoken about the differences between her and Samantha. When Sex and the City was still airing in 2003, Cattrall told ABC News that she tends to be “much more reserved” than her character on the show.

HBO

“I’m sort of competing out there with other women and also with Samantha, because I think a lot of guys go out on a date or ask me out and they think after the appetizers, things are going to warm up the way they do with Samantha,” she said. “But I’m Kim and things take their natural course.”

Looking Back

Though Cattrall doesn’t fully identify with Samantha, she’s spoken about admiring the character, and even learning from her — once telling Variety that “parts of her are with me.”

“There were so many parallels of me growing as an actor and that character. I would never want to look back on that with anything other than pride,” she said in 2022.

And while Cattrall may not see herself as Samantha, she certainly knows what it takes to bring the beloved PR maven to life. For her brief cameo on And Just Like That... Season 2, she enlisted the help of original Sex and the City costume designer Patricia “Pat” Field.

Max

“If I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that Samantha style,” she shared on The View in 2023.

While Cattrall has said she has no plans to return for And Just Like That... Season 3, it’s clear she — like fans — still has lots of love for Samantha Jones.