The show that made Manolo Blahnik a household name continues to be referenced in pop culture and fashion (naked dress anyone?). The late ’90s to early ’00s television primetime staple that had every friend group assigning their respective Sex and the City roles may have brought fashion references galore, but the show tended to give preference to one Miss Carrie Bradshaw, oft ignoring the stylistic genius of her other cast-mates *cough, Miranda Hobbes, cough*.

The sassy, witty, and fiercely loyal Samantha Jones wasn’t just the business-savvy horn-dog of the group. She also brought elevated and sexy looks that commanded the screen, and certainly commanded the attention of her male counterparts. She was brand conscious and on-trend — remember her attempt to secure the famed Hermès Birkin bag? She donned designer looks like Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Swarovski, Louis Vuitton, and so many more.

From power suits to underwear as outerwear, to the multicolored wigs while she was undergoing cancer treatment — she was always giving main character energy. Ahead, take a look through 25 of Samantha Jones’ best looks that were arguably better than bestie Carrie Bradshaw’s.

And in case you were wondering (you weren’t) ... I’m a Samantha.

1 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Samantha sported a magenta blazer and turquoise fringe bag to give her wise advice to a friend in need.

2 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A DIY punk moment, band tee turned jumpsuit with a deep V, lace up details, and an exposed thong? Perfection.

3 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A little black dress never looked better.

4 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc This yellow blazer Mugler moment may be the highlight of the Sex and the City: The Movie.

5 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Samantha Jones with two bottles of champagne is the friend everyone deserves.

6 HBO Max Samantha Jones PR could definitely represent the Valentino pink of 2022.

7 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc This is definitely going to be my Halloween costume this year.

8 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Shoulder pads and a thick leather belt is the fashion confidence I intend to channel from here on out.

9 HBO Max This gingham rooftop look is peak ’00s New York City.

10 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc What is more seductive than a rainbow feather skirt?

11 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Ah, the sex tape that never made it to air. At least we got this bejeweled look.

12 HBO Max “Did you happen to notice my headscarf? It’s Chanel.”

13 HBO Max Those 20-somethings that wanted to “pool hang” at Richard’s could never compete with this red butterfly motif dress and chunky belt.

14 Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images A classic case of “who wore it best.” (There’s only one right answer, BTW.)

15 HBO Max Where do I find this top and earrings?!

16 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc A sunhat big enough to shade you from the haters — or in Samantha’s case, the hottie who lives next door.

17 HBO Max Feast your eyes on the power suit that delivered this iconic line: "If I was a guy, you would have shaken my hand, bought me a scotch, and given me a key to an office."

18 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc This is the type of energy I intend to channel while holding my iced coffee.

19 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Kangol hat and golden grape earrings? How many times do I have to say it? This woman is an icon.

20 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc You are never lonely when you are wearing fur (faux or otherwise).

21 Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc A look for a romantic night in. *Googles sequined robe.*

22 Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images I can only hope I look this good stumbling out of brunch after bottomless mimosas.

23 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images This look has me convinced that I could trust this woman with my life.

24 HBO Max Dripping in Swarovski, Samantha has never looked better.