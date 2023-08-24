Following months of anticipation, Kim Cattrall finally returned in the finale of And Just Like That Season 2. Albeit brief, fans were delighted by the cameo of her character, Samantha Jones, who called Carrie to bid farewell to her “f***** fabulous flat.” Since Samantha’s known for her bold sense of style, all eyes were on her outfit, which proved she’s still the most fabulous person in the Sex and the City franchise.

In the 90-second cameo, Samantha is sitting in the back of a London taxi, wearing a metallic silver coat draped over a sizzling red dress, both of which are complimented by chunky bangle bracelets and a lime green Fendi First bag from the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The accessory was quite the glow-up from Samantha’s bootleg Fendi Baguette bag, which she purchased (and later lost) in Sex and the City Season 3.

Following the actor’s hotly anticipated appearance, fans were quick to heap praise on Cattrall’s cameo attire. “Samantha looked absolutely fire,” one fan enthused on Twitter, while another commented, “This lime Fendi First clutch is so Samantha coded.”

Her look comes courtesy of former Sex and the City stylist Pat Field, who dressed the cast throughout the original series and its two subsequent movies, but didn’t return for the Max reboot due to scheduling conflicts.

Max / 'And Just Like That'

Appearing on The View back in June, Cattrall disclosed that she would only agree to star in the SATC spin-off if they could “get Pat Field back” to style her. “I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style,” the actor continued. “I gotta push it. And we did.”