Shakira’s Record-Breaking New Song Takes Direct Aim At Her Ex Gerard Piqué

It’s been a while since pop has thrown up a good old fashioned break-up diss track, but with her new Bizarrap collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Shakira appears to be getting her musical revenge against her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, and his reported new partner Clara Chía Martí. Almost immediately, the song became a huge hit, enjoying the fastest ever rise on YouTube for a Spanish language song — and fits in plenty of barbed lines about their break-up.

Along the way, Shakira also incorporates some slick word-play. As well as the obvious power-move of referencing her own 2009 pop banger “She Wolf” and sneaking in a handful of sly nods to her ex’s footballing career (see: “I was out of your league”) she also manages to stealthily include two key names. Both of the subtle references become much more apparent when you check out the original lyrics — Shakira sings in Spanish on the song, with English subtitles.

In the second verse, for instance, Shakira sings “Yo solo hago música, perdón que te salpique.” Which translates to, “I only make music, sorry if it splashes you.” Salpique, the Spanish word for “splash,” is delivered with a loaded pause that seems to clearly hint at Gerard Piqué’s surname. In the chorus, meanwhile, she uses the Spanish word for clearly, “claramente.” Thanks to another carefully placed pause, it sounds a lot like the name of his reported new partner, Clara.

Elsewhere, Shakira also seems to allude to specific events that followed the former couple’s break-up. “You left me with your mom as a neighbour,” she sings, “the press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury.” This line in particular seems to be a reference to the singer’s recent financial controversies, and the Spanish prosecutor’s claims that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros (£12.8m) in tax while living in Spain with Piqué between 2012 and 2014. Shakira, who is now facing the prospect of the case going to trial, claims that she was never a resident of the country. "While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside of Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident," she told ELLE.

Elsewhere in the cover feature, she spoke about putting her own dreams on hold to support her ex’s career at Barcelona F.C. “I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles,” she said. “And it was a sacrifice of love.” The couple, who got together in 2011 and parted ways in 2022, shared two sons together: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Though Piqué hasn’t explicitly said what he makes of the track, he has pointedly adopted two of the items Shakira mentions in the song. “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings, somewhat cuttingly. And in the days following the song’s release, Piqué — seemingly by means of a response — was spotted wearing a Casio watch and driving a Renault Twingo to work.

Check out the full English-translation lyrics below:

[Intro: Shakira]

(For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Oh-oh (Oh-oh)

(For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Verse 1: Shakira]

Sorry, I already caught another plane

I won't be back here, I don't want any more disappointments

So much talk of being a champion

And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you

Sorry, baby, it's been a while

Since I should have booted that cat

A she-wolf like me isn't for rookies

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn't for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that's why you're

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Verse 2: Shakira]

This is for you to be mortified, to chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me

It's clear that it's not my fault if they criticise you

I only make music, sorry if it splashes you

You left me with your mom as a neighbour

The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury

You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women no longer cry, women get paid

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]

She's got the name of a good person

Clearly, it's not how it sounds

She's got the name of a good person

Clearly

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn't for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that's why you're

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Verse 3: Shakira]

There's a thin line between love and hate

Don't come back here, trust me

No hard feelings, babe, I wish you

Good luck with my so-called replacement

I don't even know what happened

You're acting so weird, I don't even recognize you

I'm worth two 22-year-olds

You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded in a Rolex for a Casio

You're all worked up, slow down

Ah, so much time at the gym

But maybe work out your brain a bit too

Pictures wherever I go

I feel like a hostage here

But it's all good

I can be out by tomorrow, and be my guest if you want to move her in too

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]

She's got the name of a good person (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Clearly, it's not how it sounds (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

She's got the name of a good person (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn't for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that's why you're

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Outro: Shakira]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (For guys, fo-fo-for guys like—)

For dudes like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (For guys, fo-fo-for guys like—)

I was out of your league, that's why you're

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (It's a wrap)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

That's it, bye