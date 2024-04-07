Shakira’s Intricate “Puntería” Music Video Outfit Took 2 Hours To Get Into

After a career of 30-plus years and counting, Shakira knows how to make a memorable music video. She’s racked up billions of views on YouTube since launching her channel in 2005, and her and Cardi B’s “Puntería” video alone has added more than 19.8 million views since it dropped on March 21. She was aiming for an original concept and outfit, and she hit the bullseye.

Worth It

Shakira recently revisited some of her most famous music video looks in a video for Allure, and her “Puntería” costume was one of them. She and Cardi B play Amazons, and she wanted “this sort of tough look,” she explained. However, the “pre-molded plastic outfit” she chose was not at all easy to get into.

“It was really something, because they had me standing for two hours just to get me in this costume and sew me in,” Shakira explained. “And by the time I went to dance, I was a little Frankenstein-ish.”

Even though it was a challenge for her, Shakira liked how it turned out. “I think it was totally worth it because the look is pretty original,” she said. “I wanted something feminine but intricate, different, and that made me look tough.”

Shakira in the “Puntería” music video Shakira/YouTube

A Dream Collaboration

Shakira made sure the costume fit with the video’s concept. In it, her love interest is Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris. “He’s a centaur in it and I’m an Amazon, a daughter of Artemis, who hunts him down, takes him as a ‘love prisoner’ kind of, in this planet of women, ruled by Cardi B and me, of course,” Shakira said.

She also took time to praise her “Puntería” collaborator. Shakira told Allure that Cardi B has “been just amazing and a pleasure to work with.” Previously, she said she “always pictured Cardi on this song” while they interviewed each other on the set of the music video, per Billboard, and added that it was “so fun” and “so easy” to work together.

As for Cardi, it was her “dream” to work with Shakira. She told her fellow singer that she’s always been impressed by her music videos. “I always look at your videos,” Cardi said, “and it’s so crazy doing a video with you because all of your videos, you could just tell you take your time from the angle, to the dancing, to the things that pop.”

Watch Shakira’s Allure music video outfit breakdown below.