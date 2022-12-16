When the Apple TV drama Shantaram finally debuted, lead actor Charlie Hunnam had mixed emotions about it. “I’ve already judged it on what we did well and what we didn’t do well, so it’s sort of surreal to finally be here, because I’ve been so deep in this for so long that I don’t know how to feel,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the October premiere. “I suppose it all hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

In the show, Hunnam plays Dale Conti, a philosophy student who ends up behind bars after he’s caught robbing banks to fuel a substance use disorder. He then escapes from prison and ends up in 1982 Bombay, where he takes on the name “Lin Ford” and befriends a cast of colorful characters who are all running from their own pasts. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Australian writer Gregory David Roberts, Season 1 only goes partly through Roberts’ story, leaving the door open for a possible Shantaram Season 2. But Apple has not confirmed the series’ renewal yet, and the series has had a hard road to the small screen that leaves its future up in the air.

Though Hollywood has long been drawn to Roberts’ wild story — per The Independent, he claimed he escaped from Pentridge Prison in Melbourne by walking out the front door — Shantaram has taken over seven years to produce. It first started as a movie, but they could never settle on a director and lead actor. In 2018, Paramount snagged the rights to make it a series, and they cast Hunnam and shot two episodes. But then the show went on hiatus, and they had to hire a new showrunner and creatively overhaul the project again.

Apple TV+

On top of all that, Hunnam’s health hit the rocks while filming. “When I was in India, I got a bacterial gut infection, a viral gut infection, an acute respiratory infection. I had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection and dengue fever from a mosquito bite,” Hunnam said. He then went on to film Rebel Moon, where he sustained a severe back injury that he’s still recovering from today. “It’s going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place,” he said.

Given all this, it’s unclear when and if a second season will happen. “We did the best job we could possibly do with the first season, against at times what seemed to be insurmountable odds,” Hunnam said. But he added that “there are some things that we can do better if we had the opportunity to go back [for] Season 2. The hope is we get to continue telling the story the way it wants to be told, whether that’s in 10, 20 or 30 more hours. One thing is clear: This text has an energy of its own and demands to be told the way it wants to be told.”

Here’s everything else we know so far about a potential new season.

Who Is In The Shantaram Season 2 Cast?

Given Hunnam’s injuries, it’s unclear if he’ll be open to returning as Lin. “I am getting to a point where I’m less tolerant of getting injured and more eager to try and figure out ways to avoid that and mitigate that moving forward,” he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. But he added that “the intrepid nature of these experiences go hand in hand with the stories that I’m drawn to, so it kind of goes with the territory.”

Regardless of whether Hunnam returns, a second season would likely feature the rest of the core cast: tour guide Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), fixer Didier (Vincent Perez), sex worker Lisa (Elektra Kilbey), and Lin’s mysterious love interest, Karla (Antonia Desplat). There’s also the gangster Khader Khan (Alexander Siddig) and the detective (David Field’s Nightingale) who’s hot on Lin’s trail.

What Is The Shantaram Season 2 Potential Premiere Date?

Many of Apple TV’s dramas, like The Morning Show and For All Mankind, have taken over a year between seasons. And if we take Hunnam’s recovery into account, that could likely make this a 2025 or later debut.

We’ll update this article as more information about Shantaram Season 2 becomes available.