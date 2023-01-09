Love Island’s Shaq Muhammad Describes This Trait As “A Blessing & A Curse”

Sound the iconic and familiar Love Island theme tune, as the drama-filled dating show’s winter edition is upon us. Held in South Africa and hosted by incoming presenter Maya Jama, the new season kicks off on Jan 16, and is already shaping up into a doozy as its new contestants are unveiled. Shaq Muhammad is among those bound for the villa in a bid to find love, and the contestant is excited that he might find someone he “hope[s] to marry one day.”

What Is Shaq’s Job?

London-born Shaq, 24, works as an airport security officer. And he’ll no doubt be the “talk of the terminal” following his decision to become an islander.

What Is Shaq’s Instagram?

Shaq currently has 1.8k followers on Instagram. At present, his bio reads, “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!” On his profile, Shaq shares holiday snaps, graduation photos, and counter-top fit checks. All that and more, over on @shaq24s_.

What Else Is There To Know About Shaq?

A self-confessed softy, Shaq loves getting cosy for a romantic film and having a sob. “Every time I watch Dear John I cry,” he says. “That’s my favourite film. Any time I’m with someone and they say, ‘Let’s watch a romantic film,’ I’m like, ‘How about Dear John, how does that sound?’”

As well as readily letting his emotions out during a screening of his favourite film, Shaq is upfront about his search to find the one in the villa, as well as his tendency to fall for people quickly. “My family and friends would say I do,” he said. “I’m the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve. If I find someone I click with, I fall very hard, very fast. Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I’m a very emotional person. It can be a blessing and a curse.”

“I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships,” he says. “So I thought, ‘Why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life?’ Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the villa.”