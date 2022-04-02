After recent photos seemed to indicate that Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth welcomed a baby, multiple outlets are now reporting the actors, indeed, are first-time parents together. Goth first sparked rumors that she’d given birth when photographers spotted her without a baby bump on Thursday, March 31, and then, the following day she and LaBeouf were seen pushing a stroller around Pasadena, California.

Further details about the child are currently unclear, and reps for the couple have not commented on the reports. Speculation that Goth was pregnant peaked when she was photographed running errands in Pasadena with an obvious baby bump on Jan. 28, and People confirmed the next day that she and LaBeouf were expecting their first baby together.

The couple first met while filming Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, and Goth also later appeared in the “horror film-esque” LaBeouf-directed music video for Future Unlimited’s “Haunted Love” the following year. After dating on and off, they eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas in October 2016, but filed for divorce two years later. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” their rep explained in a September 2018 press statement.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

However, rumors that they’d reconciled first began swirling in 2020, thanks to photos of them wearing their wedding rings while bike-riding together. The couple was, again, photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland in June 2021. It’s unclear how continuous their relationship was, though, as LaBeouf was also romantically linked to Margaret Qualley in late 2020.

Also around the same time, LaBeouf’s ex FKA Twigs sued him for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, alleging she’d been the victim of the actor’s “relentless abuse.” Among the musician’s allegations was that LaBeouf, whom she met on the set of 2018’s Honey Boy, had choked her in one instance, and, on another occasion, had threatened to crash the car they were in if she did not profess her love for him. LaBeouf, for his part, told The New York Times in a statement that “many of these allegations are not true,” while also taking partial responsibility for his behavior, including having a history of alcoholism and aggression. The case is ongoing.

Following the allegations, the actor reportedly entered an inpatient treatment facility for addiction and mental health issues. “Shia needs help and he knows that,” his lawyer said told Variety in December 2020. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

LaBeouf has largely stayed out of the public eye ever since and is hopefully in a healthier place now as he and Goth embark on this latest chapter in their lives.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.