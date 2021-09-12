Music
From Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga’s meat dress, these are the VMAs moments we’ll never forget.
C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Many awards shows focus on prestige and elegance, but MTV's Video Music Awards have historically emphasized shock value and over-the-top pop spectacles. Ahead of the 2021 VMAs on Sept. 12, which will also stream on Paramount+, let’s revisit 10 of the show’s most outrageous moments, from meat dresses to onstage kisses.
Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images
Known for her deeply honest lyricism, Fiona Apple memorably accepted her 1997 Best New Artist VMA with an anti-celebrity statement: “This world is bullsh*t. You shouldn’t model your life on what we think is cool, what we’re wearing, and what we’re saying... Go with yourself.”