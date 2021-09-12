Music

You'll Always Remember These 10 Shocking MTV VMAs Moments

From Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga’s meat dress, these are the VMAs moments we’ll never forget.

The 10 Most Infamous Moments In MTV Video Music Awards History. Photo via Steve Granitz/WireImage/Ge...
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
By Jack Irvin

C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many awards shows focus on prestige and elegance, but MTV's Video Music Awards have historically emphasized shock value and over-the-top pop spectacles. Ahead of the 2021 VMAs on Sept. 12, which will also stream on Paramount+, let’s revisit 10 of the show’s most outrageous moments, from meat dresses to onstage kisses.

Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images

Known for her deeply honest lyricism, Fiona Apple memorably accepted her 1997 Best New Artist VMA with an anti-celebrity statement: “This world is bullsh*t. You shouldn’t model your life on what we think is cool, what we’re wearing, and what we’re saying... Go with yourself.”

Tap