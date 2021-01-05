Shondaland’s Bridgerton just hit Netflix on December 25, but if you’re as obsessed as the rest of the internet, you’ve probably already whipped through its tight eight-episode first season. Luckily there are many other TV shows and films like Bridgerton to dive into afterward.

Based on Julia Quinn's book series, the Regency-era romance drama focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the wealthy titular family, as she begins her search for a husband. To make herself appear more desirable, she enters a fake relationship with Duke Simon Baset, who’s vowed never to marry but wants to repel the many mothers incessantly trying to set him up with their daughters. However, as the pseudo-romance continues, the two begin to legitimately fall for each other — because, of course.

While Netflix has yet to announce Bridgerton Season 2, it seems likely considering the platform projects a whopping 63 million households will watch the series over the next three weeks, per Deadline. Whether it was the gorgeous settings, intricate costumes, classically twisted modern soundtrack, steamy sex scenes, or the diverse (and wildly attractive) cast that drew you to Bridgerton, here are 16 similar series and films you should check out in the meantime:

1 The Great Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, Hulu's hit period series puts a zany, hysterical spin on the story of Russia's longest-running woman in charge. It's a wild, dramatic, and not-quite-factually-accurate take on 18th-century Russia filled with stunning costumes, murderous plots, and an exquisite script perfectly suited for your next marathon watch. Stream it on Hulu

2 Outlander Starz's hit drama series Outlander follows a former World War II nurse who's transported back to the 1700s, where she encounters violent battles and intense romance. With five seasons already released and a sixth on the way, the TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's book series is bound to have you hooked in no time. Stream it on Netflix or Starz

3 Emma. You can tell Emma. is a period piece by the apt punctuation at the end of its title. At least, that's how director Autumn de Wilde explained the choice. Such tongue-in-cheek humor is prevalent throughout the comedy-drama based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name. Netflix fans may also recognize The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as Emma Woodhouse, a young woman with a knack for meddling in the romantic lives of those around her. Stream it on HBO Max

4 The Favourite Featuring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and an Oscar-winning performance from Olivia Colman, this period black comedy is a heightened exploration of the relationship between Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough (Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Stone) as they compete for the coveted role of Queen Anne's (Colman) Court favourite. Set in 18th-century England, The Favourite packs laughs, extreme drama, and a queer love affair that will have you gasping at every turn. Watch it on Amazon Prime

5 Dickinson This comedic, feminist, and over-the-top retool of Emily Dickinson's life is perfect if you're looking for a series that's a bit more ridiculous than Bridgerton. In Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld portrays a party-loving, opium-smoking, and much more outgoing version of the poet. To make the Apple TV+ show even more intriguing, it features a modern soundtrack of Drake, Billie Eilish, and A$AP Rocky hits and co-stars Wiz Khalifa as the blunt-smoking physical embodiment of death. Stream it on Apple TV+

6 Harlots Crafted by a team of all women, this Hulu series centers around an 18th-century brothel owner striving to save her business and create a better future for her daughters. It's an empowering story packed with racy romance and cutthroat drama that's a perfect fit for the next vacancy on your watchlist. Stream it on Hulu

7 The Crown If you enjoyed Bridgerton's exploration of high society, you'd love The Crown, a period drama from Netflix that takes place a century later and blurs the lines of fact and fiction. Starting at the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, The Crown tackles royal drama, political scandals, and more — and you may even recognize some of the same filming locations from Bridgerton. Stream it on Netflix

8 Gossip Girl HBO Max If Bridgerton were set in Manhattan and featured narration from a writer voiced by Kristen Bell rather than Julie Andrews, it would pretty much be Gossip Girl. While it may be the only non-period series on this list, it features just as much drama, steaminess, and high fashion as the Netflix show. Stream it on HBO Max

9 Marie Antoinette With modern music woven throughout and an Oscar for Best Costume Design under its belt, Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette will fill the Bridgerton-shaped hole in your life. Kirsten Dunst delivers a memorable performance as the alluring, naïve new Queen of France who becomes embroiled in scandal after scandal leading up to the French Revolution. Watch it on Amazon Prime

10 Gentleman Jack HBO In this BBC One and HBO drama, Susanne Jones plays Anne Lister, an out lesbian and landowner, which was quite the unconventional lifestyle for a woman in 1832. Based on Lister's real-life diaries primarily written in code, the series is an intelligent and witty period piece that explores a lifetime of lesser-known love stories. Stream it on HBO

11 The Tudors The Showtime classic focuses on the Tudor dynasty as a whole, but mainly a young, horny Henry VIII, his six wives, and many romantic trysts. Chock full of scandalous storylines over its four seasons, this series provides all the lustful drama you're looking for in a heightened period piece. Stream it on Netflix

12 The Other Boleyn Girl This fictionalized film also centers on King Henry VIII, but special attention is paid to his relationships with aristocrats Mary (Scarlett Johannson) and Anne Boleyn (Natalie Portman). It's an extravagant, soapy take on a story filled with drama and breathtakingly gorgeous royal settings. Stream it on Starz

13 Little Women Director Greta Gerwig's refreshing take on Louisa May Alcott's classic story of the four March sisters was so captivating that it garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The emotional and empowering film features roughly 75 period costumes, the stunning backdrop of Harvard, Massachusetts, and a stacked ensemble cast of Saorise Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern. Need we say more? Stream it on Starz

14 Downton Abbey Similar to Bridgerton, Downton Abbey focuses on an aristocratic family in England, but it also explores the lives of the servants who work for them and gives viewers an entirely different perspective on the upper class. With six seasons, a spin-off film, and numerous Golden Globes and Emmys to its merit, you're guaranteed to get sucked into this beloved British import. Stream it on Amazon Prime

15 Sanditon Set in Regency-era England, this one-season PBS series fleshes out an unfinished Jane Austen manuscript. When a young woman arrives in the quiet town of Sanditon, she finds conflict with the son of an entrepreneur attempting to develop the town. Eventually, of course, they find a way to get past their differences and fall in love. Sound familiar? Watch it on Amazon Prime