From the co-creators of Ted Lasso, Shrinking follows a therapist who starts telling his clients what he really thinks about them. Grieving the loss of his wife, Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) decides to abandon the couch and take his patients out into the field, much to the frustration of his boss, Paul (Harrison Ford). Meanwhile, Jimmy’s erratic behavior causes his neighbor to step in to raise his child (Lukita Maxwell), while his coworker Gaby (Jessica Williams) and friend Brian (Michael Urie) try their best to be there for him.

Co-creator Brett Goldstein (aka Roy Kent from Ted Lasso) said the story was at least partially inspired by the creators’ own experiences with therapy. “It’s such a unique relationship between a therapist and their patient,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Therapists] know everything and it can go on for years and years, and yet, there are these boundaries. You don’t really know about them. And you’re paying them ... so, there’s drama and comedy inherent in that relationship, and we had so many consultants and therapists checking everything. We didn’t want it to be a joke about therapy.”

With Ted Lasso ending after Season 3, it’s no wonder that Apple TV+ greenlit Shrinking Season 2 on March 9, as the two shows share similar themes of healing and finding community. Goldstein said the team gained a lot of insight from Ted Lasso’s success — primarily on how to make stories that matter. “The main thing I learned from Jason Sudeikis is about intentionality. The funny stuff’s easy. I don’t mean that flippantly, I just mean when you find people who are funny, it’s quite easy to make the show as funny or as unfunny as you like,” he explained. “The decision is, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you putting this scene in? Why is this character doing this?’ Everything should matter.”

Here’s everything else to know about Shrinking Season 2.

Apple TV+

Shrinking Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has not announced a premiere date for Shrinking Season 2 yet. But if it’s anything like Ted Lasso, fans can expect at least a year in between seasons. As long as there are no major delays, we’re likely looking at a spring 2024 premiere date.

Shrinking Season 2 Cast

A second season will probably see the return of Jason Segel as lead character Jimmy, along with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell). There’s also Jimmy’s neighbor, Liz (Christa Miller) and her husband Derek (Ted McGinley); his best friend Brian (Michael Urie); and Jimmy's two colleagues, Paul (Harrison Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams).

This post will be updated as more information about Shrinking Season 2 becomes available.