Though Bridgerton Season 4 has a new leading lady, Simone Ashley enjoys returning to her beloved character, Kate. The actor recently discussed the upcoming installment with Vanity Fair, sharing the change she has seen in her character since she became Lady Bridgerton and hinting at what fans can expect next.

The New Side Of Kate

Season 2 gave fans an enemies-to-lovers progression as Kate Sharma accidentally stole the heart of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in Season 2. He was initially seeking a comfortable, passionless marriage with her sister, but as Kate tried to thwart his courtship, they both caught the fiery feelings he’d wanted to avoid and ended up marrying. Season 3 saw the couple in their newlywed era and brought out a side of Kate that Ashley teased we’ll see more of in Season 4.

“There was so much drama and volatility before,” she told Vanity Fair. “Now when I play her, she’s much softer, which is super fun.”

Ashley previously confirmed she’d reprise her role in her October Glamour cover story. “I know that I am returning,” she said, “but that’s all I can say. I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better.”

Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Bridgerton Season 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix

A Smaller Presence

Kanthony fans were disappointed to see less of Lord and Lady Bridgerton in Season 3 as the series shifted its focus to another one of the titular family members, third son Colin (Luke Newton), and his longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). In the upcoming chapter, it’s second-oldest sibling Benedict (Luke Thompson) who gets his chance at love; he’ll pursue Bridgerton newcomer Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek.

Ashley told Screen Rant in early March that she is “just so excited for the world to see everything that Yerin and Luke have been up to.” She added, “They’re leading the season, and they’ve been working so, so hard. Every time I come back, I get to see little glimpses of everything they’re up to, and I’m excited for everyone to see the glimpse of Kate and Anthony’s journey carrying on together.”

Alas, she’ll again be featured less compared to Kanthony’s Season 2 heyday. Ashley has been busy with films such as the sports action drama F1 and the rom-com Picture This, plus recording her debut album. “They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule,” she told Glamour.

While the new episodes won’t be the Kanthony spin-off many fans want, it will be a chance to see more of the couple following their Season 3 pregnancy announcement.