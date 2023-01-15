Siva Kaneswaran's Net Worth Shows The Value In Chasing The Sun

Siva Kaneswaran rose to fame in the British Irish boy band The Wanted, and is now set to show off his skating skills in Dancing On Ice. Opening up about his appearance on the series, the singer admitted he’s most wary of Joey Essex when it comes to eyeing up the competition. But away from the ice, how does Siva Kaneswaran make his money? We take a look at the popular star’s income, below.

4 Ways Siva Kaneswaran Makes His Money

Music

Kaneswaran is best known as one fifth of boy band The Wanted. Established in 2009, the band was signed by Universal Music subsidiaries Mercury Records and Island Records. They released several hit songs including “Glad You Came” and “Chasing The Sun,” selling millions of records in the UK, U.S. and beyond.

Television

In 2008, along with his twin Kumar, Kaneswaran made a brief appearance in the British TV series Rock Rivals. The brothers played Carson and Caleb Coombs. In 2013, Kaneswaran made a big return to the small screen in E! reality show The Wanted Life, which documented the band’s experience breaking America. Meanwhile, in 2017, the singer joined forces with The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness for a charity celebrity version of Channel 4’s Hunted, which they went on to win.

Modelling

At 16, Kaneswaran was signed by Storm Model Management and went on to appear in a range of runway shows as well as starring in numerous features in print editorials.

Cameo

Kaneswaran is very active on his social media and uses it to interact with his audience. He also has a Cameo profile where he makes personalised videos for fans at £133 per video, and makes direct live calls for £394.

What is Siva Kaneswaran’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer’s total net worth is $4 million (£3.27 million). Kaneswaran’s upcoming appearance on Dancing On Ice may well result in new brand deals also, so be sure to watch this space.