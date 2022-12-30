By the time Apple TV+’s Slow Horses returned for a second outing on Dec. 2, fans had already known for six months that Seasons 3 and 4 were in the works. The streamer announced in June that they’d given the spy thriller adapted from author Mick Herron’s Slough House novel series an early renewal. Following the trend of the first two seasons, the upcoming two installments will follow the corresponding third and fourth books, Real Tigers and Spook Street, respectively. However, no announcements have been made past Season 4, even though there are eight books in Herron’s series.

The “darkly funny espionage drama” follows a team of British intelligence agents — led by a brilliant but short-tempered leader, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) — who serve in “Slough House,” a department of MI5 reserved for those who have made career-ending mistakes. In Season 2, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London, per Apple TV+’s official description. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, the hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

As the franchise’s second chapter comes to a close, here’s everything to know about Slow Horses Season 3.

Who Is In The Slow Horses Season 3 Cast?

Though Apple TV+ has yet to reveal a Season 3 cast list, Oldman is confirmed to reprise his Jackson Lamb role. Starring alongside him in Season 2’s ensemble cast are: Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (Louisa Guy), Dustin Demri-Burns (Min Harper), Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho), Freddie Fox (James “Spider” Webb), Chris Reilly (Nick Duffy), Samuel West (MP Peter Judd), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (Marcus Longridge), and Jonathan Pryce (David Cartwright).

What Is The Slow Horses Season 3 Plot?

According to the book publisher’s synopsis, Herron’s Real Tigers follows the Slough House agents as they investigate the kidnapping of one of their own who’s being held for ransom. The so-called Slow Horses are tasked with overcoming impossible odds to breach the impenetrable security of MI5’s Regent’s Park intelligence headquarters. However, the agents uncover a larger conspiracy involving not only a group of private mercenaries but the highest authorities in the British Secret Service. Ultimately it’s up to them to preserve the future of Slough House — and M15 as a whole.

What Is The Slow Horses Season 3 Potential Premiere Date?

The first two seasons of Slow Horses were filmed at the same time and premiered about eight months apart in April and December 2022. Appearing on the Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast’s December 2 episode, Oldman revealed that he was “currently shooting Real Tigers,” and the cast would be returning in February 2023 to shoot Spook Street. Given that it seems Season 3 filming is close to being completed by now, a late 2023 release date is likely for Slow Horses’ return.

This post will be updated as more Slow Horses Season 3 details become available.