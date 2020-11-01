First there was "Diner Lobster." Then came "Bodega Bathroom" and "Airport Sushi." On Oct. 31, fourth-time SNL host John Mulaney added another "New York Musical" to his canon of theatrical sketches. This one was set in a Times Square souvenir shop, where Pete Davidson and Chris Redd in search of some NYC keepsakes. While Redd's tourist character opted for two snow globes, Davidson made a more questionable choice: a pair of "unwashed" I ❤ NY underwear, which he asked to try on in a fitting room.

Mulaney's perplexed shop owner cryptically told a "Times Square Minion" (Kenan Thompson) to take him "the back of the store where the people of Times Square habitates." That, of course, is when all hell broke loose.

First, there was a "Luck Be a Lady" parody called "Mascots Be Shady," featuring a fighting Minnie Mouse and Elsa from Frozen.

