This 'SNL' Moment Perfectly Encapsulated The Stress Of 2020

What started as a silly sketch during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update got kind of serious for a minute when Kate McKinnon (as Dr. Wenowdis) broke the fourth wall to tell us that no, she's really not okay right now. Don't worry, Kate. None of us are — 2020 is a lot.

The sketch started with Colin Jost asking the doctor for some information about Donald Trump's medical condition. Dr. Wenowdis answered all of his questions by stating facts and adding "we know this" or rather "wenowdis" to the end. For example, when Jost asked if Trump returning to work was a concern considering his COVID-positive status, Dr. Wenowdis answered, "A room have air, right? Wenowdis. And everybody have a nose, wenowdis. Everybody's face, it has a hole. Everybody get the virus. Wenowdis."

She was laughing and breaking a little throughout the sketch, but things really took a turn when Dr. Wenowdis went to check Jost's blood pressure. McKinnon started singing "blood pressure, blood pressure" over and over again while squeaking the end of the pressure checking device. Eventually, both Jost and McKinnon were laughing too hard to continue. That's when Jost broke character and called his co-star by her real name. "Kate, are you okay?" he asked. "I'm obviously not," she answered with a laugh in her regular voice.

"I'm sorry, you guys. It's such a crazy time, and this is something I started doing to cope," she added. "I have a lot of wigs and mustaches at my disposal, and it's a nice way to escape, you know? It's refreshing to play a character whonowdis."

Then she listed some of the big questions we're all dealing with right now, and noted how frustrating it is to go without answers. "It's like, I mean, who will win the election? We don't know dis. When will the pandemic end? We don't know dis. What will happen to the world? We do not know dis. But, Colin, the one thing that we do know is that... no, we don't know dis."

It was like she was speaking to all of our souls. It has been such a hard year for so many reasons, and so many things are unknown. Maybe we should all take a page out of McKinnon's book and start coping by dressing up as Dr. Wenowdis. That way we can pretend we have all the answers, even if just for a minute.