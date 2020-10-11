The Fly Was Obviously The Star Of The 'SNL' VP Debate Sketch

The fly that landed on Mike Pence's head was one of the most talked about parts of this week's vice presidential debate, so it only made sense that the fly was also the star of Saturday Night Live's VP debate sketch. SNL decided to create a backstory for why the fly was there in the first place, and it involved Joe Biden, Jeff Goldblum, and Herman Cain. It was a bonkers way to start the episode.

The beginning of the sketch briefly dipped into some of the other recognizable moments of the debate, like Harris telling Pence that she was speaking and the many amazing facial expressions she'd made when Pence was talking. (That side eye, though.) But then things started to get weird.

As Jim Carrey's Joe Biden watched Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris run away with the debate, he decided that he also wanted to be there too. So he jumped in a (not yet ready) teleportation machine and accidentally turned himself into a fly. Despite the malfunction, Carrey's Biden had a lot of fun shouting out inaudible snappy one liners and slowly morphing into Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park, warning us about how God's creation of dinosaurs led to the creation of Trump, which will lead to God's destruction. Of course.

The first fly was then joined by a second fly on Pence's head — Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson, there to complain about Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That's when Kate McKinnon as moderator Susan Page asked the question all of us were asking during the real debate: "Mr. Vice President, do you not feel that at all?"

The whole sketch ended with Kamala Harris swatting the flies off Pence's head, which was the least weird part of the whole thing. And just like with the actual debate, the fly became the star of the show again. But now we won't be able to look at the real images of the fly on Pence without thinking of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden rubbing his little fly hands together and talking about dinosaurs.

