Snowfall returns to FX for Season 5 on Feb. 23, offering viewers a look into Franklin Saint’s (Damson Idris) life more than a year after he hung up his cane in the Season 4 finale. Since the crime drama’s 2017 premiere, Snowfall has explored Franklin’s years-long journey from a 20-year-old part-time weed dealer to a full-blown crack cocaine drug lord. Set in 1980s Los Angeles during the crack epidemic, the series is acclaimed for its accurate portrayal of the drug’s impact on the city as well as Idris’ leading performance. With his injury seemingly behind him, Franklin looks to enjoy the fruits of his labor in Season 5, but where will that lead him next season?

The series is yet to be officially picked up for another season, but here’s everything you need to know about a potential Snowfall Season 6, including its plot, cast, and release date.

Snowfall Season 6 Plot

Season 5 of Snowfall jumps 15 months ahead from where Season 4 left off and follows its characters in 1986, “when the violence was really ramping up, when you really started to feel the full militarization of the LAPD, when the War on Drugs was on its way to reaching its apex,” co-creator Dave Andron recently told Gold Derby.

According to Idris, things are looking up during the current season for Franklin, who now resides in a penthouse and is expecting a baby. “He has almost $100 million, which is crazy in 1986,” the actor told BlackTree TV. “I think we’re going to see a joyful side to Franklin this year, but you know, all great things and happy things must come to an end.”

Considering Season 1 took place in 1983 and Season 5 is set in 1986, viewers can likely expect to see Season 6 progress into 1987. Given Andron and Idris’ recent interview comments, it seems possible that Season 5 could feature another run-in with the law for Franklin — which could prove extra complicated alongside his imminent transition into fatherhood.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a forthcoming March 9 episode of Season 5 will see the LAPD’s C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) unit raid the South Central Los Angeles projects. The storyline mirrors real-life events that went down in the late ’80s, when C.R.A.S.H. conducted several controversial raids that led to few actual contraband findings or arrests — and many allegations of misconduct within the LAPD. It’s possible the upcoming episode could act as a turning point and signal toward a difficult Season 6 journey for Franklin.

Furthermore, Franklin’s fractured relationships with uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) and his girlfriend Louie (Angela Lewis) could leave him lonely and vulnerable to whatever dark turns are headed his way.

Snowfall Season 6 Cast

With Season 5 currently airing and the characters of Snowfall consistently finding themselves in dangerous situations that could lead to violence or incarceration, it’s unclear which characters will make it through to Season 6. Fans can likely expect Idris to return as Franklin, and main characters Louie (Lewis), Jerome (Joseph), Teddy McDonald/Reed Thompson (Carter Hudson), Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), Cissy Saint (Michael Hyatt), and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) will probably come back as well — depending on the current season’s events.

Season 5 also welcomes the addition of several characters, including Devyn Tyler as a smart, ambitious law school graduate and romantic interest named Veronique, so a few of those fresh faces could certainly carry over into Season 6 as well.

Snowfall Season 6 Renewal Status & Potential Release Date

FX announced Snowfall was renewed for Season 5 on March 23, 2021, about a month after Season 4 premiered. While the series has yet to get picked up for Season 6, viewers can expect to hear news regarding the future of Snowfall over the weeks following Season 5’s Feb. 23 premiere.

Considering Season 4 became FX’s most-watched series of 2021, per Deadline, the likelihood of Snowfall Season 6 getting greenlit seems high. If it gets renewed and follows its previous seasons’ production schedules, Season 6 will plausibly premiere in early 2023.

This article will be updated as more information on Snowfall Season 6 becomes available.