Sofia Richie Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Just months after wedding bells rang for Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge, the newlyweds are starting their family. On Jan. 25, the 25-year-old model announced in an interview with Vogue that she was pregnant with their first child — a baby girl.

Richie said she found out she was expecting just four weeks into the pregnancy, when she felt sick just days before going to an Ed Sheeran concert. “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines,” she recalled. “I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

She had her husband pick up three more tests from CVS, which confirmed the result. “He was so excited, and we both cried,” she said. “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Fashion Show on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

At the time, the couple only told their parents, including her father, Lionel Richie, by presenting them with her trio of tests. “I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week,” she said. “Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

A Gemini Baby

While Richie didn’t give an exact due date, she expects her daughter to be a “Gemini baby.” “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she said.

Both she and her husband expected to have a boy, and were shocked when their gender reveal said otherwise. “We both really thought it was a boy,” she said. “My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie Grainge, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden attend the Baby2Baby Gala on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An A-list Family

Richie went Instagram-official with Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, in April 2021. The two got engaged a year later, with Grainge popping the question in a romantic ocean-view proposal. “Forever isn’t long enough,” she captioned her engagement photos.

The pair tied the knot in April 2023. Their ceremony in the South of France was surrounded by A-list celebrities, including her sister Nicole and husband Joel Madden, siblings-in-law Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, and family friend Paris Hilton.