It shouldn’t be a surprise that Sofia Richie, AKA the queen of quiet luxury, has been one of fashion month’s biggest it girls, jet-setting from New York to Milan to catch the season’s most highly-anticipated shows. The TikTok supernova rose to fashion stardom after blessing fashion girlies with endless style inspiration. Her penchant for understated elegance is truly what cemented her front-row status.

To attend the most exclusive of Spring 2024 fashion week shows Richie kept to her signature sophisticated flair. She also simultaneously proved that timeless doesn’t equate to boring — far from it, in fact. At Ralph Lauren, for example, she donned an impeccably tailored pantsuit that was updated with a fresh off-the-shoulder neckline. Meanwhile, at Prada, she chose a posh tailored wool coat, which she paired with a shocking red turtleneck for an unexpected layering moment.

Even when she was in-between shows, Richie looked worthy of the catwalk, often reaching for her enviable collection of designer bags. Take her New York street style for example: she played up a basic white tank top with a vivid gingham skirt and proudly toted her $11k Hermès Kelly bag in contrasting red.

Below, Sofia Richie’s best fashion week looks so far. Watch this space, as she’ll likely don more as fashion month unfolds.

Pop Of Red Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Richie flew to Milan to attend the Prada show and, naturally, was decked out in the luxury label. A master at layering, she wore a massive wool coat over trousers. She finished with yet another pop of crimson via a bright turtleneck. She further merchandised the look with Prada pumps, the label’s new Arqué bag (an Emma Watson favorite), sunnies, and Anita Ko earrings.

Sparkly Details View on Instagram Meanwhile, at the Prada dinner, Richie slipped into an LBD. She skillfully made the workwear staple feel night out-appropriate with the addition of an all-over sequined bag — also from Prada, of course.

Sophisticated Balletcore Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images To attend Proenza Schouler, Richie donned a classic black-and-white dress. The strapless number hugged her bodice, while the contrasting white skirt billowed out from her hips. It’s her choice of footwear, however, that deserves noting. She added a splash of color to her neutral look by way of cherry red flats.

Off-Duty Basics Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Her most low-key ‘fit of Fashion Week is one you, dear reader, can easily recreate with nothing more than a basic blue button-down (sans pants) and $795 over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots that were recently worn by Kim Kardashian.

Chic Gingham MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Photographed on the New York streets in between high-profile events, Richie wore a basic tank in a decidedly un-basic way. She tucked it into a vivid gingham skirt and reached for some chic accessories: black sunnies, black ballet mules (again!), and the scarlet Hermès Kelly she also toted on her birthday.

Modern Suiting Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images With Richie’s “stealth wealth” style sensibilities and Ralph Lauren’s penchant for luxe classics were a match made in fashion heaven. Case in point: this head-to-toe pantsuit that she donned to attend the brand’s NYFW show. So sophisticated, yet so modern.