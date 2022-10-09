Charithra Chandran's New Role Is Remarkably Different From Bridgerton

The diamond of the social season is being polished to return to our screens once again. Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma in Season 2, will portray the lead role in upcoming drama Song Of The Sun God. Based on Shankari Chandran’s novel of the same name, the six-part series will follow three generations of a Sri Lankan family across the UK, Australia, and their native country. Find out everything you need to know about the eagerly-anticipated drama, below.

Song Of The Sun God Cast

In addition to portraying the lead role, Chandran will also serve as an associate producer on the show. Besides her breakout performance on Bridgerton, the actor has also starred in Prime Video’s Alex Rider.

Whilst other cast members are yet to be revealed, Song Of The Sun God has been written and adapted for television by Olivia Hetreed, who previously worked on Girl With The Pearl Earring. Author Shankari Chandran will serve as a creative consultant on the project.

Song Of The Sun God Plot

Chandran plays the role of an Australian woman named Leela, who has moved to the UK and is completely unaware of her family’s treasure trove of secrets. She’s on a misson to find her Aunt Dhara, who went missing following a trip to London. Previously, her aunt had served as a frontline medic during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

Leela’s attempts to uncover what happened to her aunt takes her across three continents, with her journey encountering unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Song Of The Sun God Release Date

As of now, there’s no release date for the series, but with the lead and production teams locked in, progress is already being made behind the scenes. Stay tuned for updates once they become available.