There's A UK TV Channel Playing Non-Stop Christmas Films

For those wanting to feel the holiday spirit months before the big day, Sony Movies Christmas has been spreading festive cheer since late September. Airing 24/7 until January, the channel is the perfect companion to a present wrapping session or even just a cosy night accompanied by some mulled wine.

The 24-hour movie channel features classics, new premieres, and "indulgent treats to get you in the holiday mood," as its synopsis reads. While its schedule mainly consists of made-for-TV movies like Home By Christmas, The Boy Who Saved Christmas, and Naughty or Nice, there's always the potential for beloved classics like The Grinch, Love Actually, and Elf making an appearance in the run up to the big day.

Films like A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin will also see their UK premiere on the channel, as well as weekends themed around certain festive sub-genres like "Christmas Comedies", "Naughty vs. Nice," and "Wicked Christmas".

For now though, "Santa and his elves aren't the only people working its stockings off to ensure there's enough Christmas content to keep you in a seasonal mood right until the big day and beyond," a statement from the channel reads. "Because really, when isn't it a good time to give yourself a little festive cheer?"

You can find Sony Movies Christmas on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303.