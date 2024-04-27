Sophia Bush’s Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Reacted To Their Romance Going Public

Going public is giving Sophia Bush and her former soccer star girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, a chance to vocally celebrate one another. The two officially confirmed their relationship when Bush wrote a revealing essay for Glamour’s April cover story. In it, she came out as queer and opened up about finding love with Harris. It was a big moment, and Harris made sure to show her support for her girlfriend afterward.

Loud And Proud

Posting Bush’s Glamour cover to her Instagram story on April 26, Harris shared a short and sweet message showing her pride. “Proud of you babe,” she wrote. She also added a pleading face emoji and a melting face emoji for a dash of extra affection.

Harris was one of Bush’s many inner circle members who publicly applauded her on social media after the cover debuted on April 25. As friends praised her for her bravery and for using her voice, Bush reshared some of their messages. Meanwhile, numerous fans also wished her well when she posted the Glamour cover to her Instagram grid, and she later thanked them for their kind words.

“ever-evolving + still weird,” she began the caption on an April 26 post. “thank you for the kindness, vulnerability, and the stories and journeys of your own so many of you have shared.”

Bush concluded by asserting that “courage is contagious,” and added, “here’s to a life in progress.”

A Rocky Road

While Bush’s essay marked her first official confirmation of her relationship with Harris, they’ve been linked since October 2023, when a source told People they’d had their first date a few weeks prior. The development sparked backlash from some fans, who questioned the timing of their new romance and their divorces from partners Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. (They filed for divorce in back-to-back months as Bush split from Hughes in August and Harris from Krieger in September.)

Bush called the backlash “ugly” in her essay and recalled how they faced “blatant lies” and “violent threats” once their relationship came to light. Her description is in line with what Harris described in a statement she posted to social media in November. Without mentioning Bush, Harris called the situation “brutal” and asked people for “some humanity.”

The two are going strong. Bush described herself as “lucky” to get to love Harris in Glamour, and Harris later noted in an April 26 Instagram comment that she thinks Bush is “perfect.”