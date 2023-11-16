While there may not be an official One Tree Hill reboot in the works, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton gave fans a taste of what a revamped version of the show would look like in 2023. The stars of the popular 2000s teen drama reunited to recreate an iconic scene on TikTok, and fans are living for the nostalgia.

“He’s on the door, Peyton,” Bush, 41, lip-synced in the video. “He’s on the damn door under me!” Bush smacks what appears to be the real door that her character Brooke used to keep track of her crushes in the show, making sure to hit Lucas’ name extra hard.

The camera pans to reveal Burton, 41, standing nervously in the corner as she assures her friend, “I don’t wanna steal him, OK?” If the Peyton cameo wasn’t nostalgic enough, Burton is also standing beside her character’s door, surrounded by names from her past like “Jake,” “Nathan,” and “Anna.”

Bush responds, “But you like him,” before bursting into laughter after delivering the serious line, confirming that the actresses’ friendship is still going strong after 20 years.

“Spent the weekend in Tree Hill with P. Sawyer,” Bush captioned the video along with a fiery red heart. “And ... we just had to.”

In case you forgot how the memorable scene came to be, Peyton had just confessed to Brooke that she has feelings for Lucas, the very same guy that Brooke was pursuing. Writing the names of their crushes on the door was a sacred practice for the duo, which is why Brooke took the reveal so hard.

Though the video’s 1.5 million likes speak for themselves, it’s the comment section that proves fans are itching to see their favorite Tree Hill residents back on their screens.

“Ahhhh a whole One Tree Hill reboot same characters watching their children!! Ahh pleaseeeee,” pleads user @taylorjones482. “Oh I could cry, this brought me so much joy,” @citrussboy replied with the crying and double hearts emojis bookending the sentiment.

Burton and Bush reunited alongside other former cast mates including Stephen Colletti (who played Chase Adams), Bevin Prince (Bevin Mirskey), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), and Austin Nichols (Julien Baker) in Wilmington, North Carolina where One Tree Hill was filmed for a special celebration honoring the 20th anniversary of the popular CW show.

The party, which was hosted by FWB Charity Events during the weekend of Nov. 11, offered fans the opportunity to meet the beloved cast members on the actual campus that served as the backdrop for Tree Hill High School.

Several of the stars commemorated the event with touching posts on Instagram. “Honestly? Obsessed with us,” Sophia Bush captioned her photo dump, with a slide comparing a picture of Bush, Burton, Prince, and Ackles from nearly two decades ago with a new photo from the weekend.

Burton shared a much longer tribute on her IG, writing, “All of this is just happiness. People I love. People I miss. People I can’t wait to work with again. I spent 6 years on OTH. I’ve spent 14 years celebrating what comes AFTER with these people. They’ve heard me. Healed me. Humored me. I’m just really really grateful that we get these magical little moments to be together.”

Though nothing beats a real reboot, this nostalgic meet-up will have to do for now.